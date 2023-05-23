James Cowhey

The Honorable James R. Cowhey of White Plains passed away peacefully on May 14. He was 93 years old.

James was born on Jan. 4, 1930, to James R. Cowhey and Lillian McKeever Cowhey in Staten Island, where he grew up with his three siblings, Robert, Betty Ann and Ruth.

After James graduated from Curtis High School in 1947, he attended Wagner College, and in June 1951 he earned a law degree from Brooklyn Law School. Upon graduation, he served with the U.S. Army Intelligence Corps and the 101st Airborne Division during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.

In 1953 and 1954, James was employed by Home Title Guaranty Company now known as the Chicago Title Insurance Company, followed by five years in private practice in White Plains. While in private practice, he was admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court.

From 1960 to 1975, he was an assistant district attorney with the Westchester County District Attorney’s office. James became a judicial assistant to late Supreme Court Justice George Beisheim Jr. from 1975 until 1980. James then went on to complete 22 years on the bench. First, he was elected as a Westchester County Court justice, serving until 1987. He was then elected as a justice to the state Supreme Court’s Ninth Judicial District, serving until his retirement in 2003.

In addition to memberships in the New York State County Judges Association, New York State District Attorney’s Association, New York State Bar Association, Westchester County Bar Association, Northern Westchester Bar Association and the White Plains Bar Association, James was affiliated with the American Legion, Elks Club, the New York Guard, Brehon Law Society, United Way, Heart Fund, Cancer Fund and Cerebral Palsy Association. He was also advisory counsel to the Salvation Army. James volunteered at the Legal Aid Society of Westchester County and for two decades he was guest lecturer at the Town and Village Justice Continuing Judicial Education Program.

In 2000, he was honored by the Westchester County Board of Legislators and received special congressional recognition for his contribution to the legal profession. In 2003, James received a medal from Gov. George Pataki for his exceptional and meritorious service to New York State. Also, James served in the New York State Guard beginning in the 1990s and rose to the rank of brigadier general.

James is survived by his four children, Catherine (Adrian) Wanner, James R. Cowhey, MaryBeth (John) Antonello and Diana McDermott, (the late Sean A. McDermott); his wife, Maureen Duffy Cowhey; grandchildren Elizabeth Duffy Wanner, Nicholas James Wanner, Katrina Maureen Wanner, Julie Catherine Antonello, Christopher John Antonello, Jack Thomas Antonello and Leixa Devereux McDermott; and many nieces and nephews.

His tireless love and devotion to his family continued until his final moments.

A visitation was held on May 18 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville, followed by burial at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla.

“Like the waves of the ocean that come to the shore you’ll be loved forevermore.”