Jacob Burns Film Center to Screen ‘October 8’

The Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) announced that it will host a special event screening of October 8, a documentary about rising antisemitism in the United States, following debate on social media and a letter-writing campaign advocating for its inclusion in the theater’s programming.

In a statement posted to social media earlier today, JBFC confirmed it had secured a screening featuring a moderated discussion with the AJC, with details to be finalized in the coming weeks. The event is expected to take place later this spring.

“We look forward to sharing more information with our community soon,” JBFC said in a social media post.

The documentary, directed by Wendy Sachs, examines antisemitism on campuses, social media, and public spaces in the wake of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Sachs, in a brief conversation with The Examiner on Thursday, refrained from criticizing JBFC without yet knowing the process behind the decision making. She stressed that unsubstantiated claims of antisemitism should not be made before the facts are known while also acknowledging the real hostility her film has confronted in some quarters.

Previously, JBFC had opted not to show October 8, citing programming constraints, a spokesperson for Briarcliff Entertainment, the studio behind the film, told The Examiner on Wednesday.

“Yes, we have asked the Jacob Burns Film Center to play October 8, but so far they have declined, saying they don’t have room for the film,” a Briarcliff Entertainment spokesperson stated. She noted that Briarcliff Entertainment “can’t speculate as to their reasons.”

The decision drew criticism, particularly as the theater was concurrently screening No Other Land, an Oscar-winning documentary critical of Israel. JBFC extensively covers the Oscars and typically screens nominated films.

The controversy sparked discussions on local social media pages, including the private Facebook group New Castle Against Antisemitism, with some questioning whether the theater was applying a double standard. Others noted that October 8 had a more limited release than No Other Land, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary.

JBFC supporters also pointed to its upcoming annual Jewish Film Festival, scheduled for April 23-29, which will showcase films exploring Jewish history and culture.

The JBFC did not respond to requests for comment.

Sachs is an award-winning filmmaker and journalist whose work has appeared in outlets such as The New York Times, CNN, and NPR.

Her documentary SURGE, which premiered on Showtime in 2020, follows women candidates as they run for office and help flip red districts to blue in the 2018 midterm elections.

October 8 has been in theaters since March 14 and is currently playing at Apple Cinemas White Plains and AMC Port Chester 14.