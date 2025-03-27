Jacob Burns Film Center Questioned Over Decision Not to Screen October 8

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

By Andrew Vitelli

The Jacob Burns Film Center declined to screen October 8, a film about the rise in antisemitism in the United States, a spokesperson for the studio behind the film said.

The decision has drawn criticism and a letter-writing campaign asking the Pleasantville non-profit cinema to consider showing the film, which explores antisemitism on campuses, social media, and the streets since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack against Israel.

A sample letter circulating on social media notes that the Burns is currently showing No Other Land, an Oscar-winning documentary critical of Israel.

It is not yet clear why JBFC isn’t screening October 8, or whether the theater plans to screen the film in the future.

Some local commenters emphasized that October 8 has a more limited release, whereas No Other Land has been out longer and won the Academy Award for Best Documentary – an honor JBFC would naturally spotlight in its programming.

Others have stressed that the Burns should announce a commitment to screen October 8 eventually, to help preserve its reputation as a venue dedicated to showcasing diverse and thought-provoking documentaries.

The film has a 77 percent critic score and 99 percent audience score on ratings aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The spokesperson for Briarcliff Entertainment, the studio behind the documentary, told The Examiner that the Burns has so far declined to play October 8, saying that the center does not have room for the film.

The discussion has gained traction on local social media pages, including in the private Facebook group New Castle Against Antisemitism.

Emails to JBFC were not immediately returned.

Directed by Wendy Sachs, October 8 has been in theaters since Mar. 14. In Westchester, the documentary is currently playing at Apple Cinemas White Plains and AMC Port Chester 14.

Sachs is an award-winning filmmaker and journalist whose work has appeared in outlets such as The New York Times, CNN, and NPR.

Her documentary SURGE, which premiered on Showtime in 2020, follows women candidates as they run for office and help flip red districts to blue in the 2018 midterm elections.