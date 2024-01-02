It’s Time to Make Sure We Prioritize Our Mental Health in 2024

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

As we enter a new year, I propose a resolution: Let our focus for 2024 be on mental health.

Let’s make a collective commitment to prioritize not only our own mental well-being, but also that of our family, friends and co-workers so we can create a community that actively changes the way mental health is perceived, reduces the stigma and prevents suicide.

After a year of challenges that have highlighted the importance of mental health, it is time to take the small steps that can make a big difference.

Let us make 2024 the year we:

Prioritize Mental Health.Make a conscious effort to prioritize our mental well-being by incorporating self-care practices into our daily routines. Check in on Others.Extend our compassion to those around us by regularly checking in on friends, family and colleagues. A simple conversation can make a world of difference. Destigmatize Mental Health.Encourage open dialogue about mental health, dispelling myths and reducing the stigma that often surrounds it. Raise Awareness.Educate ourselves and others about the signs of mental distress and the resources available for support. Promote a Culture of Support.Create an environment where seeking help is not only accepted but encouraged.

It’s time to teach our communities to talk about mental illness without shame or secrecy. Together, we can stop the stigmas associated with mental health and suicide and save lives.

Donna Thomas

Founder, James’s Warr;ors

Donna Thomas is the founder of James’s Warr;ors, a nonprofit serving the Hudson Valley that provides resources for families who have been affected by suicide and raises public awareness and education to bring change to the way mental health is perceived. For more information, visit www.jamesswarriors.org.