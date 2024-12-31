It’s Time for New Year’s Resolutions for the Home

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Bill Primavera

It’s time to think about resolutions the homeowner may consider for home improvements in the new year. So here goes, but first, a disclaimer.

The Home Guru can’t be guru-ish about everything under the roof and above the cellar, Lord knows. There are so many things in which I seek pointers from the experts in a field, actually doing the grunt work that I only write about.

But while I may “lift” ideas from the real experts, I plead innocence to a crime of thievery by giving full credit where credit is due, and sometimes that is far afield. For instance, I recently came across a list of suggestions for home improvement resolutions from a home builder called Lombardo Homes in Michigan. The Lombardo family has many years of experience in the field.

Here is my breakdown of what that family has posted online as New Year’s resolutions for the home.

Basically, one’s thoughts about resolutions for home-improvement (or even self-improvement for that matter) tend to focus on grand goals that many people (probably most people) drop once February hits. The best way to combat this is to set easily attainable goals with good incentives to encourage continued commitment.

First, and most noble, cut down on energy use. This involves everything from turning off the lights when a room is not being used to shutting off water while brushing teeth.

Seal and insulate ductwork to increase heating and cooling efficiency.

Recycle plastics, paper and other materials.

Improve indoor air quality by maintaining the HVAC system and changing furnace filters regularly.

Incorporate low-maintenance and durable materials and décor for use in the home.

Prep for emergencies. Apart from checking the house alarms and replacing batteries, check and prepare emergency exits.

Create easy-access emergency packs for the possibility that anything could happen.

Create a home cleaning routine. This is accomplished by devising daily, weekly and monthly maintenance routines to keep one’s home clean, creating less work in the future. Ensure all cleaning supplies are somewhere they can easily be found and there won’t be a hassle to retrieve them.

Make a note of how to clean various things. It’s a good idea to learn the ins and outs of how different items in your home should be properly cleaned. Sometimes things are complex, or just don’t need to be cleaned very often and can be forgotten. Walk through your house and make a list of anything you don’t know how to clean, then look everything up. After reading up on how to clean those things, place the notes with the cleaning supplies so they’re always handy for reference.

Clean out the cupboards. Even though a lot of canned foods are nonperishable, check for anything that might have expired. This makes space for newer food that can be used in the future.

Empty out products before replacing or repurchasing them. Before filling cabinets and covering counters with brand-new items you already have, finish out the products you already have in your home. This reduces clutter and the chance of things expiring on you. If you find something you’re not interested in finishing, dispose of it.

Give your new things a proper home. When you do stock up or get something new, be sure to put them in a place they belong, rather than letting them stack up and create clutter. If you’re a very busy person, you can always have a designated space until there’s time for them to be sorted.

Get rid of stuff you don’t need or want. Whether you have a garage sale or donate, get rid of those items in your home that you don’t have a use for anymore.

Keep a donation box handy. Along with getting rid of things that you don’t have use for anymore, have a designated box for things you’d like to donate or sell so that whenever you come across them, you can put them away for later. They’ll be handy for delivery or pickup or organizing in your garage later on.

Rearrange furniture for efficiency and comfort. To optimize your heating and cooling, be aware of how your furniture is arranged and move it accordingly. In summer months, shift the focus of your great room away from the fireplace. During winter, shift everything back to face the warmth.

Prepare your home for guests. If you plan to do any entertaining, you can prepare your home for guests by giving key areas of your home an update. Add new or repurposed décor in the living room. Place plants on your tables or shelves. If you have a guest bedroom, make it more welcoming by adding warmer furniture that will make them feel more comfortable. Streamline connective areas like hallways to create a feeling of flow.

We all love our homes (or hopefully we do) and they deserve to be considered and updated to make them more efficient, convenient and welcoming. The adoption of resolutions for the home can facilitate that journey.

Bill Primavera is a realtor associated with William Raveis Real Estate and founder of Primavera Public Relations, Inc., the longest-running public relations agency in Westchester (www.PrimaveraPR.com), specializing in lifestyles, real estate and development. To engage the services of The Home Guru and his team to market your home for sale, call 914-522-2076.