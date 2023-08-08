It’s Hypocritical for GOP Reps to Act as Saviors After Flooding Disaster

It is the height of hypocrisy for Republican representatives like state Sen. Rob Rolison, Assemblyman Matt Slater and especially Congressman Mike Lawler to present themselves as local saviors in the aftermath of July’s flooding.

All of them are card-carrying members of a party that lies about climate change and actively obstructs climate action while the effects of man-made climate change destroy our homes, businesses, roads and other critical infrastructure. All of them participate in this obstruction in their roles as legislators at the state and federal level.

But Lawler has particular nerve, given just how often he spreads misinformation about gas stoves and whines about New York’s environmental policies, and given his past work as a fossil fuel lobbyist.

These men are climate arsonists, and we don’t praise arsonists for putting out the fires they set. They should not get praise for spending our hard-earned taxpayer dollars on disaster recovery efforts if they continue to help make more of these disasters inevitable by obstructing meaningful climate action.

Steven Altarescu

Putnam Valley