It’s Critical for Yorktown to Have a Different Perspective on the Board

I have met Donna Diana, and I like her. I am very sorry for the loss of her husband. He was a wonderful man who made many contributions to the town.

History has shown that good government requires the consideration of different and often opposing viewpoints when making long-term decisions. I have absolutely nothing bad to say about the current Town Board members; they are good people and act in a way that they feel will best benefit the town.

I struggle with the wisdom of having only one party or viewpoint with complete control over any government. This would be like once the country elects a president, only senators and congressmen of the president’s party are sent to Washington. Laws would be passed and decisions will be made from only one perspective. Individuals are not inclined to disagree with the party line to preserve their own position, and with only one party in control, the country would have no watchdogs to guard against corruption and other nefarious acts. Laws would be passed in haste that would move the country rapidly in one direction.

The wisdom of the Founding Fathers sought a system to prevent the danger of having one individual or group wield so much power. The role of “Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition” is a very important and often underestimated role in any good democracy and any good government.

Yorktown should require minority party representation on the board. Under the current process, the minority party, which may represent 49 percent of the residents, has no voice in the operation of their town. This is not good governance. Until structural remedies can be instituted, the responsibility of implementing that structure falls to the citizens.

We are being given a rare opportunity to have Yorktown’s government operate the way it really should, with a minority voice.

I know Susan Siegel. I do not agree with all of her views, but I know that, like Donna, she will vote for what she believes is in the best interest of the town. The difference is that Susan will represent a different perspective. Decisions will still be passed the way the majority wants, but instead of the current 4-0 votes, they will be 4-1. When the minority votes with the majority, the proposal is a sound one. Good decisions will stand up to scrutiny.

I am a lifelong Democrat, but I do not always vote Democratic. If the situation was reversed and it was the Republicans that were without representation, I would vote Republican. The principles of democracy and good government are far more important than party affiliation.

My husband, who is a Trump-supporting Republican, is voting for Susan for a different reason. He has read Susan’s column over the years and feels that many of her analyses of issues have merit and should have been considered before decisions that impact the entire town (aka our taxes) were made.

I hope that if Susan wins this special election, the Republicans will consider replacing one of the longer-serving candidates with Donna Diana’s fresh voice in the next general election. The United States of America was not supposed to have career politicians, and I hope that both sides will tackle that bigger issue. Perhaps when pigs fly.

Joan M. Harmer

Yorktown Heights