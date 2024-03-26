Tuesday, March 26, 2024
It’s Clear That Lachterman Should Be the Choice for Yorktown

I urge the residents of Yorktown to support Ed Lachterman for supervisor in the upcoming election. Ed Lachterman’s unparalleled management expertise and established relationships with government agencies uniquely position him to tackle the complex issues, especially infrastructure needs, facing our community. It is clear that Ed is the candidate with the edge and the proven track record to lead Yorktown to a prosperous future.

Maria Beyrer
Yorktown

