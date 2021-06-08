By Adam Stone

Download the PDF – Examiner-Special-060821-YSBA-web

As we head into summer, optimistic about better, healthier, more normal days ahead, it seems fitting to salute the successful efforts of business owners across the area in navigating the treacherous terrain of the past 15 months.

Area entrepreneurs have had to muster all of their ample problem-solving skills to address the challenges associated with the pandemic.

As a community, it’s important we acknowledge these efforts and rally to support local business like never before.

After all, when we envision the towns where we live, what images do we usually conjure?

It’s so often of the stores dotting main street. But it’s not just the downtown. The business community more broadly engines the local culture and general atmosphere.

So when Bob Giordano of the Yorktown Small Business Association approached me about producing this special section, I jumped at the opportunity. Thanks to a generous grant the YSBA (Yorktown Small Business Association) received, we were able to provide more than two dozen local enterprises with free ad space while also telling the success stories of a handful of standout area business owners.

Yet the best way we can all say thank you is to make shopping local a way of life. It’s not just the business owners that benefit. By spending local, you’re investing in your community.

So next time you’re about to click the Amazon app, alter your habit, take a trip downtown, and invest in your community — your home — instead.

Adam Stone is the publisher of Examiner Media.

