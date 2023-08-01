Innovative Seafood at Brothers Fish & Chips is Worth the Trip

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Morris Gut

I had been hearing buzz about a small, local seafood restaurant in Ossining named Brothers Fish & Chips that served creatively prepared specialties, so we took the drive.

We pulled up to a nondescript strip mall along North Highland Avenue and there it was. The big colorful Brothers Fish & Chips food truck was parked outside. One entrance to the restaurant leads to a take-out counter, the other into a cozy dining room.

There are about 20 seats and a sit-down bar. The room is highlighted by decorative lighting and a colorful seafood-themed mural on the rear wall. Our friendly waiter brought us our menus and drinks. My partner and I are always on the lookout for the best fish and chips, so we ordered one, as well as their fish tacos. We asked the waiter what type of fish they were using today, and he said it was sea bass. Sometimes it’s cod depending on the market.

The dishes were placed on our table and the first thing we noticed was how pretty the plating was. There were generous portions, too. The fish tacos were especially attractive – blue corn wraps with the fish literally coming out of the sides. Even miniature edible flowers made an appearance on the plate. This kitchen has its own playful signature, I thought, and the fish tacos and fish and chips were winners!

Toward the end of our meal, Chef Elmer Oliveros came out to chat. We gave him our thumbs up, and he was kind enough to share some background. Thirteen years ago, Ecuadorian brothers Elmer and Kevin opened the take-out shop, then expanded in 2015. They use local products whenever possible, and carefully curated fish and seafood from reliable suppliers. The batter for the fish is made with beer from local Sing Sing Kill Brewery in town.

Special hint: There is a special Chef’s Tasting Menu available, a multicourse dinner for $120 per person.

Brothers Fish & Chips is located at 172 N. Highland Ave. in Ossining. Open seven days for take-out, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dining room hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 9 p.m. It’s a small dining room so reservations are suggested.

Info and reservations: 914-488-5141 or visit www.brothersfishandchips.com.

Leno’s Clam Bar Going Strong

Here’s a summer food stop worth making. I started going to Leno’s generations ago for their burgers, steamers, fried clams, grilled hot dogs and corn on the cob swimming in butter. They’re open for another season. It’s a wonderful no-frills experience. Now in its third generation, it hasn’t changed much since it originally opened as Greasy Nick’s along Pelham Road in New Rochelle in the 1950s.

It’s just down the road from lovely Glen Island Park. The current owner’s family is related to comedian Jay Leno who lived in New Rochelle early in his career.

Load up the metal table outside or take a seat at the indoor counter. Try their famous cheeseburgers with sautéed onions (a must!) and fries; corn on the cob; fried clams with tartar sauce; and hot dogs and cheese dogs. Thank goodness for all those napkins.

You get your own beverages inside, and it’s still on the honor system. Table service is very friendly and laid back. The first couple of bites bring back memories galore! As we sat there on a recent late summer afternoon, fans driving everything from bicycles to Teslas were arriving from every direction.

Leno’s Clam Bar is located at 755 Pelham Rd. in New Rochelle. Open daily during the season. Indoor and outdoor seating. Info: 914-636-9869.

Cantina Taco to Open in Yonkers

Proprietors John Solo and Stefanos Katsikoumbas of bustling Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar in White Plains have announced plans to open another location in the Ridge Hill Mall in Yonkers later this year. They are renovating the vacated space formerly occupied by Lefteris Gyro.

Solo and Kastsikoumbas operate restaurants in New York City as well. Solo, an amiable host, is also an actor, currently appearing in “What We Do in the Shadows” on Hulu. They are excited about expanding to a second location.

Meanwhile, Cantina continues to serve knockout birria tacos, a crispy shell with delicious freshly-made meat filling. It was a recent indulgence of mine.

A great deal this summer is the three-taco lunch for $9.95, or you can choose one of their tasty three-cheese quesadillas with steak, chicken or shrimp or a big burrito.

Cantina is a playful, colorful restaurant with a bright aqua pastel façade. They serve a bouncy menu of reasonably priced south-of-the-border fare. Try the new cheeseburger tacos or ongoing house specialties such as the carnitas, chicken mole, garlic shrimp or the steak fajita.

Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar is located at 166 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains. Open seven days. Info: 914-461-3959 or visit www.cantinawhiteplains.com.

Sur La Table at The Westchester

Home cooks in Westchester now have a Sur La Table store back in the county. After a bankruptcy filing and closure of the store at Yonkers’ Ridge Hill Shopping Mall several years ago, the company is making a comeback with the reopening in The Westchester mall.

If you’ve never been, they sell a wide range of cookware, dinnerware, bakeware, kitchen electrics, cutlery and utensils. They also offer a full schedule of in-store and online cooking classes.

Sur La Table at The Westchester is located at 125 Westchester Ave. in White Plains. Open daily. Info: 914-546-7148 or visit www.surlatable.com.

Putnam Wine & Food Fest This Weekend

The 12th annual Putnam County Wine & Food Fest will take place this weekend, Aug. 5 and 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a new location, Wells Park, located at 98 Oak St. in Brewster. Wineries, distilleries, cidermakers and food vendors from throughout the region will be on hand. There will be arts and crafts. Live entertainment and games are scheduled, too.

Tasting tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate; $10 for designated drivers. Children under 16 are admitted free.

For tickets, directions and further information, visit www.putnamcountywinefest.com.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or at gutreactions@optonline.net.