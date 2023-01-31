Inflation Reduction Act Addresses Climate Change, But Americans Must Act

There is no longer any serious doubt that climate change is mainly being caused by excessive greenhouse gas emissions from human sources and that it represents an extreme threat. It might have been assumed a number of years ago that Americans would unite to deal with such a threat, but in fact, the opposite has happened.

Because this issue has been so divisive it has been hard for the federal government to address the threat, but finally last year the Democratic-controlled Congress passed the type of legislation that has been needed, the Inflation Reduction Act.

Passing this legislation was extremely difficult but implementing it in a timely manner to reduce emissions fast enough will probably be far more challenging. Not only do critical factories have to be built and numerous renewable energy projects sited, but individuals have to take advantage of rebates and tax deductions to purchase expensive items such as electric vehicles and electric heat pumps.

The world remains on a path toward catastrophic climate change. But the Inflation Reduction Act has provided some real hope that such a dire outcome can be avoided. While a global effort will we required, clearly there are some things we should do right here as residents in our local communities to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

Robert Liebman

Mount Kisco