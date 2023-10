Examiner Editor-in-Chief Martin Wilbur covered a rally in White Plains last night where hundreds of Westchester residents, clergy, and elected officials gathered at Temple Israel Center to show solidarity for Israel in the wake of the brutal terrorist attacks by Hamas that left more than 1,000 people dead.

The rally, organized by the Westchester Jewish Council (WJC), aimed to demonstrate support for Israel and encourage donations to help Israelis affected by the attacks.