Impeachment Inquiry Highlights GOP’s Inability to Govern

If the Republican revenge impeachment inquiry wasn’t so absurd it would almost be comical. Almost, but not.

Just about a year into the majority, here’s what the House Republicans can show for their time of governing: two ridiculous drawn-out Speaker elections, the debt ceiling held hostage and twice threatened to shut down our government, all because of their yielding to the MAGA extremists in their caucus.

No governing on their part has taken place, and they’ve failed to find any real evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden. Once again, pandering to the MAGA extremists in their party, Speaker Mike Johnson continues to push ahead with this empty impeachment inquiry.

It’s a pathetic attempt to distract the American people from the Trump debacles and the fact that the Republicans haven’t accomplished anything this year.

Let us not get sidetracked by these Republican antics and acknowledge all the remarkable accomplishments of President Biden: a strong economy, student debt relief, the Inflation Reduction Act and signing executive orders protecting reproductive rights, including fighting the attack by local and state officials attempting to interfere with women exercising their constitutional right to obtain medical care out of state.

We voters deserve better, not endless theatrics and fake hearings.

Karen Sevell Greenbaum

Croton-on-Hudson