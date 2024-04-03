Imax Theater Slated to Open in Downtown White Plains This Year

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

An Imax Theater is slated to open in downtown White Plains later this year in the space in the City Center formerly occupied by a movie theater that closed last October.

White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach announced Tuesday Apple Cinemas had signed a lease with Kite Realty Group, with a projected opening date the first week of May.

City Center 15 Cinema de Lux left a major entertainment void in the city when it shut down on Oct. 29. The owners run two other theaters in Yonkers.

Kite Realty Group is planning to move forward with changes to City Center Plaza that have been in the works since 2016 but were delayed by the COVID19 pandemic and alterations to the project.

Attorney David Steinmetz said the new plans were designed to be “simple, clean and modern,” while adding “some color” to the area.

“We’re approaching it a little differently,” Steinmetz said. “It’s ready to proceed.”

The existing water feature in the plaza will be eliminated, with upgrades to seating and lighting planned.

A large sculpture called “Hue” from artist Eric Stein will be added to the center of the plaza and large art work from White Plains resident Shannon Seidl will spruce up the pedestrian bridge.

Council members were happy to hear about the plans for the City Center but also expressed some concerns that have been raised over the years.

“I appreciate the investment in our city and trying to beautify the space,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Puja. “I could be such a gem in our city. We know it can be such a great place for people to go to. I love the public art. I think that’s wonderful. I’m hopeful people will appreciate the art. I’m concerned about the people (businesses) that keep leaving the City Center.”

“It’s a main place in our city and we want to try to keep it clean as possible,” said Councilman Justin Brasch.

Kite Realty representatives vowed to do their best to prevent as much littering as possible at City Center.