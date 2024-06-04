Ignoring Crimes is the Time to be Frightened

Regarding the jury verdict for Trump’s guilt on 34 felony counts, Mike Lawler wants to focus on the motivations of the “hyper partisan New York Democrats.” He’s telling us we should be “frightened.” What Congressman Lawler is not talking about is the hundreds of documents that the prosecution presented to support its case of fraud. He is not talking about David Pecker’s testimony describing their plan for the Enquirer—at the price of several hundred thousand dollars—to buy the extramarital sex stories but not to publish them. Mike Lawler is not talking about, per Trump and Pecker’s agreement, the Enquirer’s publishing fictitious stories about Trump’s rivals. If Mike Lawler is concerned about Russian interference in our elections, I don’t see how he can ignore the same interference at home.

And yes, Trump was convicted by a jury of his peers, who were chosen by both prosecution and defense, on 34 felony counts. When a justice system ignores crimes, which it seems Mike Lawler is suggesting, that is the time to be frightened.

Bonnie Smith

Cortlandt