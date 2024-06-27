Hundreds Call for Moratorium to Block Lithium Battery Facility 

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hundreds crowded into Carmel Town Hall last week opposing East Point Energy’s proposed lithium battery facility on 95 acres off Miller and Union Valley roads in Mahopac near the Somers town line.

Numerous residents voiced their concerns to the Carmel Town Board during a June 19 public hearing, pleading for a moratorium.

Opponents of the plan cite health and safety hazards they say could impact Mahopac, and surrounding municipalities, too.

Residents argued that the 116-megawatt storage system would pose extreme risks from a potential explosion to a possible longstanding fire – far too large for local emergency responders to contain – which leads to contaminated water and home value depreciation. Some even shared concern over a potential terrorist attack if the facility is left unprotected.

Colleen Coxen was the first Mahopac resident to speak at the hearing, contending the battery farm will create “emotional tolls” on “our families, our children, our investments and our community.” She added that she expected her elected officials to step up and fulfill the promises of “leadership, integrity and honesty” that they made to get elected.

Later, Michelle Stewart of Baldwin Place earned a roar of crowd support after presenting her research.

“After a fire, every single filter in every single home must be replaced,” she said. “The water is immediately contaminated, nobody can drink from their water, and so towns have to provide drinking water until the water can be tested, the air can be tested and the ground can be tested.”

She questioned what a plan would be for thousands of people needingto shelter in place should there be a fire, asking who would provide water, canned goods and filter replacements for homes, businesses and schools.

“Who pays for this? Who is going to be doing this? How long do these things take?” Stewart asked. “It’s just important that people think about the logistics. Houses must get power washed to the point where there are no remnants of hazardous materials to make sure the toxic levels of chemicals and metals are gone.”

Tara Ferdico, who has lived in Mahopac for the last 20 years, listed her home for sale with her husband, telling council members that she felt she had no choice. She said her house is “very visible on the site plan for the battery storage facility.”

“It makes me really sad and upset to see that our town doesn’t care, they don’t care,” she said.

Somers resident Paul Harold, a former NYPD officer and first responder during 9/11, learned of the lithium battery proposal along with his neighbors, and stated that he was not informed of the matter by public officials.

After research, Harold shared that “what we have discovered is nothing short of disturbing.” When battery farms catch fire, they can “burn for days, weeks or even longer” without being extinguished, he said.

“I’ve had a lot of firsthand experiences with toxic fumes and gases. I’m now retired, and have three different types of cancers from these toxic fumes and gases that I dealt with,” Harold said.

Of the 19 men in Harold’s unit, five have passed away, and seven currently have cancer from encounters with toxic fumes and gases.

The hearing lasted for roughly three hours. No residents spoke in favor of the lithium battery facility.

An East Point Energy spokesperson issued a statement to Examiner Media about the proposed project:

“Safety is East Point Energy’s top priority – the safety of our projects, environment, and communities in which our projects are located. We are committed to responsibly developing the Union Energy Center project while continuously engaging with the community, as well as other local and state stakeholders.

The proposed project will meet or exceed all applicable codes and standards. As noted by the New York State Energy Research & Development Agency, energy storage projects are thoroughly regulated, with oversight from federal, state, and local authorities, with thousands of energy storage systems already installed in New York and operating under applicable regulations.

Fire incidents at energy storage facilities are extremely rare occurrences and remain isolated, but the industry has taken a proactive approach to working with policymakers and fire officials to promote safety. Additionally, A recent report from the NYS Interagency Fire Safety Working Group found no evidence of meaningful off-site air or environmental contamination. In the unlikely event of a fire, there has been no evidence uncovered to show that a fire at an energy storage facility reaches unsafe air quality levels.”

The Carmel Town Board is keeping a written public comment period open until June 30 rather than scheduling a second session, allowing residents to submit their thoughts through letters on a six- or 12-month moratorium. Officials are expected to vote on whether to enact the moratorium at its next regular meeting on July 10.