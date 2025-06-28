How Men Can Reduce Their Cancer Risk

Kevin J. Wong, MD, Hematology & Oncology

“Cancer” is a word that no one wants to hear from their doctor. While there is a regular stream of encouraging news when it comes to advancements in detection and treatment, the numbers of cancer occurrences continue to rise, and the American Cancer Society (ACS) projects that more than one million men will receive a cancer diagnosis in 2025.

Prostate cancer is the leading cancer type for men in the U.S., projected to represent 30% of diagnoses this year, followed by lung and bronchus cancer (12%), colorectal (7%), bladder (6%) and melanoma (6%).

It must be noted that, according to the ACS’ annual report on cancer facts and trends, overall cancer mortality has continued to decline, resulting in over 4 million fewer deaths in the United States since 1991. However, the organization warns, that progress is jeopardized by increasing incidence for 6 of the top 10 cancers as the projected number of new diagnoses in both men and women topped 2 million for the first time in 2024.

Lifestyle Changes and Early Detection: A Key to Better Outcomes

“We’re encouraged by the steady drop in cancer mortality as a result of less smoking, earlier detection for some cancers, and improved treatment,” said Rebecca Siegel, senior scientific director, surveillance research at the American Cancer Society and lead author of the report. “But as a nation, we’ve dropped the ball on cancer prevention as incidence continues to increase for many common cancers.”

Early detection of any cancer can significantly improve chances of successful treatment and, therefore, survival; cancer care that is delayed or inaccessible lowers those chances and may ultimately result in higher costs of care. In addition, lifestyle changes can play a major role in reducing one’s cancer risk. Dr. Kevin Wong, a hematologist and oncologist at the White Plains Hospital Center for Cancer Care, recommends a number of important steps that men can take, including:

Exercising regularly and maintain a healthy weight for your body type.

Maintaining a healthy diet. “I recommend a diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low in saturated fats, red meat, processed foods and meats,” Dr. Wong says.

Quitting smoking. “When going cold turkey doesn’t work, discuss with your doctor tobacco-quitting aids and medications that can decrease cravings,” he says.

Getting regular health screenings. “Follow up with your primary care doctor to make sure you are up to date with colonoscopy and other healthcare screenings at least once a year,” Dr. Wong recommends.

Limiting alcohol. While the general recommendation is one drink per day for women, two drinks per day for men, “Zero is best,” he says.

Getting regular exercise, “at least 3 times a week for 30 minutes where you are breathing a little hard during your routine,” Dr. Wong says, further recommending that anyone should always consult their physician before embarking upon a new exercise regimen.

If you are experiencing any potential symptoms, see your physician as soon as possible. Remember that some cancers like prostate grow slowly and do not immediately present symptoms; Dr. Wong stresses that our primary care physician can be a great resource when determining which screenings are right for you.

Remaining vigilant and being proactive are critical when it comes to the ongoing fight against cancer, regardless of age, gender or ethnicity.

