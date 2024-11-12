How Donald Trump Won the Election – From a Registered Republican

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

The Biden administration believed just doing a good job was good enough.

Efforts toward public perception between the Trump and Biden administrations are like night and day. Throughout his administration Trump would take every opportunity to address the media fabricating accomplishments, and shamelessly brag about them. He lied that he had the greatest economy and passed the largest tax cut in history. These are just the tip of the iceberg.

Conversely, he would create, and repeat lies about the Biden administration like the “bad” economy. In reality Biden’s GDP, wages, job growth, low unemployment and the stock market were all significantly better than Trump’s. The only bad economic indicator regurgitated repeatedly was inflation caused partly by Trump’s $2.3 trillion COVID bill.

Trump used the first amendment as a license to lie. Biden needed to more aggressively address the Trump disinformation campaign on day one. His administration needed to repeatedly remind people of false narratives spewed by Trump and his propaganda network Fox News. People needed to be reminded how Fox was no longer credible and how Fox paid a settlement of $750 million for knowingly lying about Dominion voting machines.

Biden’s DOJ should have fast-tracked Trump’s Jan. 6 criminal actions to overturn an election. Even Trump couldn’t slow-walk the judicial system for four years. Merrick Garland should have acted immediately when Republicans in Congress said Trump’s behavior should not be adjudicated by impeachment, but in the courts.

The groundwork for the most unqualified individual to again become president started with Trump’s disinformation campaign that began when he lost the 2020 election combined with the inability of the Biden administration to negate Trump’s lies while amplifying the Biden successes.

Lastly, why hasn’t anyone pointed out Trump’s big border issue was also his biggest promise he didn’t keep when he won in 2016? Shouldn’t the border problem have been fixed back when the Republicans held the House and Senate like they do now, or am I missing something?

Democratic politicians have now learned at the expense of our democracy “never bring a knife to a gun fight.”

Richard Panetta

North White Plains