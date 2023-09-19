House, Senate Must Understand That Hike in SALT Deduction is Crucial

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

As all Westchester families know, taxes are a tremendous financial burden. My taxes at Edge-on-Hudson (Sleepy Hollow, Town of Mount Pleasant) are incredible. At a recent town hall meeting, I was able to speak with my congressman, Mike Lawler. I was thrilled to hear that he co-sponsored legislation to increase the SALT deduction.

With a 40 percent increase from last year in my school tax bill due this month, I called Congressman Lawler’s office to again plead for his help. His office told me Congressman Lawler has already introduced the SALT tax relief bill and is co-sponsoring other bipartisan SALT bills.

For SALT tax relief to become a reality, we need to make sure House Speaker Kevin McCarthy knows how important this relief is to Westchester families so he can bring these SALT bills to a vote. Speaker McCarthy’s office number is 202-225-4000. Similarly, the same message to bring these bills to a vote in the Senate needs to be shared with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Sen. Schumer’s office number is 202-224-6542.

I called both offices and it took less than 10 minutes. If more people speak out, we might actually get some tax relief!

Thank you,

Ted Lai

Sleepy Hollow/Town of Mount Pleasant resident