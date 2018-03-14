House of Hair, Yorktown

Growing up, Somers resident Jacqueline Arlia had a desire to work in the hair styling industry and sought to train for her desired career at the Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES in Yorktown.

Arlia recalled last week how she bowed to her parents’ wishes and attended college for a time, but found out it was not for her and trained in hair styling.

Arlia, who grew up in Yorktown, said she decided last fall to take the plunge and open her first business. She opened House of Hair in Yorktown in October 2017.

Before she opened House of Hair, a full-service salon located on Commerce Street, “I was always working from home,” Arlia said. “It was really by chance” that she opened her first business, Arlia noted.

Arlia said the Commerce Street site is “a great location” because it is situated near the North County Trailway. Aside from northern Westchester, Arlia said her clients come from the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

House of Hair offers a wide variety of services, including hair cutting, coloring, and blow drying. Her business also provide hair styling updos and make up for wedding parties.

Arlia said she has utilized a variety of methods to promote her new business, including a Web site and social media including Facebook and Instagram. The positive reputation of House of Hair has also been very helpful in the success of her new venture, Arlia said. “We got a ton of referrals,” she said.

Arlia had a simple explanation for why she named her business House of Hair. “That’s just what came to me,” she said.

House of Hair is located at 1803 Commerce St. in Yorktown. It is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, call 914-352-6073 or visit https://www.vagaro.com/houseofhairny. House of Hair is also on Facebook and Instagram.