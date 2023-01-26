Homeless Man Charged With Assaulting Parent at Valhalla School Bus Stop

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 34-year-old homeless man was arrested last Tuesday morning by Mount Pleasant police after he punched a Valhalla resident in the face just after his daughter boarded a school bus, triggering an altercation.

Police said the incident occurred at Bradhurst Avenue and Armand Place in Valhalla at 8:14 a.m. on Jan. 18 after the homeless man started yelling at the parent from across the street.

The suspect crossed the street and continued to yell at the man who was waiting with his daughter as the school bus approached, police said. The resident advised the other male party to stay away, but once his child entered the bus, the homeless man challenged the resident, punched him in the face and broke his glasses.

The incident caused a fracas, which saw the bus driver leave his seat and exit the bus to help the resident restrain the attacker until police arrived, authorities said. The bus monitor remained on the vehicle.

Kevin Phynon was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. It was determined he was not a resident of one of the shelters, police said.

The suspect was released on his own recognizance and an order of protection was granted to keep him away from the resident and child.