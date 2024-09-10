Hochul Must Avoid a Return to Nuclear, Invest More in Clean Energy

In 2021, New York State made a prudent decision by closing the Indian Point nuclear facility. The plant’s outdated water-cooling system was responsible for killing over a billion fish and their larvae annually, its spent nuclear fuel pools leaked radioactive water into the ground and the facility frequently faced emergency shutdowns.

Despite this, during her “energy summit” last week in Syracuse, Gov. Kathy Hochul has emerged as a proponent of incorporating nuclear power into the state’s energy planning. This shift in stance is perplexing, given nuclear power’s troubled history. The recent revival of nuclear energy in Georgia faced significant cost overruns – $17 billion more than expected – and took seven additional years to complete. While Hochul is advocating for new, smaller and potentially more affordable reactors, these are still years away from being operational. Even if these technologies hold promise, we don’t have the luxury of waiting for unproven solutions.

We already have viable options to transition to a clean energy economy. Investing in solar, wind, geothermal, energy storage projects and grid enhancements are achievable steps that have already been outlined in the state’s Climate Action Plan.

If Gov. Hochul is genuinely committed to a zero-emissions future, she should sign the Climate Change Superfund Act, which would hold fossil fuel companies accountable in dollars and cents, providing more money for clean energy projects. This would be a significant step toward addressing the climate crisis and demonstrating true climate leadership.

Jeff Schumann

Croton-on-Hudson