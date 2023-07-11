High School Students Address Social Media Dangers, Propose Solutions

By Ryan Raicht

More than 60 high school students recently gathered at Stepinac High School in White Plains to present their findings from a special program they participated in that recommended how to curb social media abuse.

The culmination of their work from the six-day Scholas Citizenship Program at the all-boys Catholic high school came on June 30, when the contingent of students presented their recommendations on how young people can avoid feeling left out, discussed the harm that social media can have on mental health and how to avoid social media addiction and promote responsible use.

Stepinac was the first host in New York State for Scholas, a program created by Pope Francis to help bring young people together for more meaningful education and to have a positive impact on their communities. The only previous sessions have been held at high schools in Los Angeles and Miami.

The students had been divided into three groups, with each group focusing on one of the three areas where recommendations were presented. Their mission was to devise a unique plan to curb social media abuse in society, then present their ideas to a five-member panel of civic leaders.

One group, addressing how students can prevent themselves from feeling as though they are being left out, recommended that high schools host Spirit Weeks consisting of activities designed to promote individuality and self-esteem.

The group that explored social media’s effects on mental health, including cyberbullying, suggested the development of an app that protects users from online harassment and inappropriate content.

“We strive to prevent the misuse of social media for all,” the group’s mission statement read.

Finally, the third group urged for the formation of an organization they would call Students Against Social Media Abuse to help prevent young people from becoming addicted to social media.

It would also feature an ad campaign with the slogan, “Uplug to Reconnect,” while also proposing a video competition that would be sponsored by high schools to raise awareness about the need to practice responsible social media use.

One panelist praised the group that recommended using the app ProTech to protect social media users.

“I thought it was an amazing presentation you just had, especially how comprehensive it was. I think if you look at every little detail, you saw one problem,” said panelist Kyle O’Donnell, the principal at Sacred Heart High School. “I can tell that every single one of you had input into this. You taught everyone with amazing research. You then went in and formulated a plan and had an idea on how to carry it out.”

Each of the proposals received positive feedback from the panelists.

“I found this very interesting,” said Rachel Estroff, chief of staff for state Sen. Shelley Mayer (D-Yonkers), another panelist. “I think one of the most interesting (aspects) about it is that it uses technology to protect people from technology.”

The panel also included Michael Coppotelli, associate superintendent for public policy and government programs for the Archdiocese of New York; Linda Mele Dougherty, associate superintendent for Catholic identity in the archdiocese; and John Connolly, a major account executive at Lacy Diversified Industries.

All of the student participants attend school within the area that comprises the Archdiocese of New York. The students will receive 25 hours of community service.