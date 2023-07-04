High-Density Development Has No Place in Chappaqua

In my opinion, as a Chappaqua resident, the one thing not needed is additional development, low- or high-carbon emissions. A development of the type proposed at 50 N. Greeley Ave. is not what Chappaqua is, or should be, about. We do not need high-density development. It will ruin the relatively quiet and bucolic nature of our hamlet. Such a development will further adversely affect parking and traffic.

Let not Chappaqua become a Scarsdale or Yonkers. I say no more development of this type.

Steven Cottler

Chappaqua