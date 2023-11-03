Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone Return to the Paramount Nov. 18

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Mark Jeffers

Peter Noone is a multitalented entertainer who has been delighting audiences nearly all his life. Universally regarded as one of rock ‘n roll’s finest and most versatile entertainers, his distinctive voice and live performances are the stuff of legend.

At the age of 15, Noone achieved international fame as “Herman,” lead singer of the 1960s pop band Herman’s Hermits. His classic hits include: “I’m into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “There’s a Kind of Hush” and “No Milk Today.” Herman’s Hermits has sold over 52 million recordings, in all; 14 singles and seven albums went gold.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone is returning to the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

I had the chance to update a previous interview with Noone to discuss his current tour and his return to Peekskill.

Q: You’re about to celebrate your birthday (on Nov. 5). Happy birthday!

A: Thank you, I’m not going to tell you how many years, as I am going in reverse…

Q: What makes you still want to tour and perform?

A: It’s what I do. I’m in a band. I have slipped away for Broadway, TV and movies, but my real job is singing my songs and I enjoy that, and many have been able to stand the test of time. When we do a show, we try to make the songs sound like the records.

Q: Back in the day, did you know your fellow British Invasion bands? Were you friends?

A: Well, you know, England is a small country, everyone knew each other, we had a thing called comradery amongst musicians in those days…we weren’t competitors, everybody was unique and different. The Hollies weren’t like The Stones, The Stones weren’t like The Beatles and The Beatles weren’t like The Who. We were all different.

Q: You’re a busy guy. Tell us about your SiriusXM 60s Gold show “Something Good with Peter Noone.” How did you get that gig?

A: I was performing at a private party for the folks at Sirius. One day, just me and my guitar and the folks thought I would be a good host for a show on Saturdays. People liked listening to me tell fun stories about the time period and it all seems to work.

A: Of all your huge hits, which one is your favorite?

A: “I’m Into Something Good” and on some other days it’s “There’s a Kind of Hush.”

“I’m happy to be coming to Peekskill, I have been there before, great fans there, the concert should be a lot of fun!”

Tickets for Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone are $47.50, $57.50 and $67.50. For more information or to buy tickets, visit paramounthudsonvalley.com.

