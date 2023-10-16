Hen HudSeeking High Water; Put Valley, Lakeland No.1 Seeds

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Tony Pinciaro

The foundation for the future of the HEN HUD field hockey program was established in 2022 under first-year coach and former Sailor, Alyssa Picariello. The Sailors went 8-8-1, qualified for sectionals and won their first-round game over Nanuet.

Senior Rowan Dapson and her teammates came into preseason planning on building off the 2022 season and Hen Hud has done just that. Hen Hud closed out the regular season with a pair of wins, raising its record to 9-5. The Sailors qualified for the Section 1 Class B Field Hockey Championships and appear to be a top-eight seed, which would give them a first-round home game.

“Coach Picariello has completely changed the environment for the better and everyone loves coming to practice and being around each other,” Dapson said. “We are always laughing and having a good time which is how it should be.”

Dapson was optimistic about this season based on the progress achieved in 2022, including a sectional first-round win at Nanuet. That, along with an enthusiastic young crop of players stepping in to replace the four graduated senior starters.

“We definitely have a young team this year, but everyone is so athletic and has such drive to win that it’s really been helping us throughout the season,” said Dapson, a five-year varsity player. “The returning players all knew we could have a better record this year and all have been pushing for it. The hard work seemed to have paid off because we are already doing better.”

Hen Hud started the season positively, enabling it to gain momentum and confidence, under the leadership of Dapson, and fellow seniors Emily Hunt and Erin Johns.

“I would have to say our win of the season against Edgemont really put us in the mindset that we can compete this year and continue to win,” Dapson said.

Even though Hen Hud lost to Lakeland and John Jay-Cross River last week, the Sailors evened out their record with a 2-1 win over Nanuet and 2-0 victory over Panas.

Dapson had Hen Hud’s goals against Nanuet with Hunt handling five shots. Kayla McCarthy and Carleigh Ortiz scored against Panas.

Dapson and her teammates don’t want the season to end because of the enjoyment it has brought them.

“This is the most exciting season we have been a part of together,” Dapson said. “I’m sure being a senior definitely plays a part in it, but we know that every single one of us loves being on the field together and cheering each other on. Our work ethic and drive, as a team, has been so helpful to us and I’m excited to see where it takes us.”

PUTNAM VALLEY closed out the regular season with a victory over Croton, running its Section 1-best winning streak to 15 consecutive games.

The Tigers, 15-1 this season, enter the Section 1 Class C Field Hockey Championships as the No. 1 seed.

Putnam Valley, which lost its season-opener to Lakeland, is focused on winning its first sectional title since 2008. Ironically, the Tigers beat Lakeland in the Class B title game that year.

“We are hitting our peak at the best time and playing well as a unit,” senior and captain Ava Harman said. “Being a higher seed doesn’t change our approach. We enter every game the same way, with the same energy and intensity no matter the competition.”

Izzy Walther and Harman each recorded a hat trick against Croton and Maggie Sampson and Danelly Simon had two goals apiece.

Ava Buerkle rang up three assists and Izzy Cerrato set up two goals.

Harman added four more goals against Panas as the Tigers secured their 15th win.

Walther chipped in two goals and Kate Nelson had an assist.

PANAS goalie Kate Astrab finished with 15 saves.

LAKELAND continued its monopoly on a league title as a victory over Hen Hud gave the Hornets their 27th consecutive crown. The Hornets, now 11-3-1 this season, are aiming for their 15th consecutive Section 1 Class B title as the tournament begins play this week.

Lakeland’s last sectional-final loss occurred in 2008, to Putnam Valley.

“Winning the league is always a great feeling even though many people think it’s typical for us to win,” said senior and captain Bella Basulto. “Winning the league for the 27th time is amazing that we are keeping the streak. Coming into preseason we worked super hard and all knew we wanted to make it to this point.”

In the 5-0 triumph of Hen Hud, Gabby Santini scored twice, Keira Gallagher added one goal and one assist and Emily Yazzetti collected two assists.

Charlotte Sabert registered a hat trick and Riley Waters added two scores in a victory over Panas, coached by former Sarsen players. Leah and Marissa DiSisto.

Santini rang up three assists and Yazzetti contributed two assists.

Kylie Edwards had the PANAS goal, converting a pass from Hayley Madden. Kate Astrab made 19 saves.

In order to make it 15 sectional titles in-a-row, Lakeland has to go through a loaded Class B, featuring powers Horace Greeley, John Jay-Cross River, Rye and Pearl River.

“Going into the postseason my senior year is emotional, but we are all eager to go far,” Basulto said. “We have made it to the regional championship and unfortunately, have lost the last two times doing so. We all have a great mentality of what steps need to be taken to make it further this season. While we look at it one game at a time, we also look at the bigger picture, overall.”

HORACE GREELEY’s offense is in high gear as it goes into the Section 1 Class B Field Hockey Championships with four consecutive wins. In these four Quakers’ victories, they outscored North Rockland, Harrison, White Plains and Ossining, 29-0.

The Quakers are 13-1-1 this season with their only loss coming to Lakeland. Phoebe Warshaw had a hat trick against North Rockland to open the week, while Aidan Lane, Nina Byrne and Abigail Dolan added two goals apiece. Dani Halperin had a team-best two assists.

Florence Moraes paced the offense with two goals against Harrison.

Eve Rutman, Luisa Vieira and Halperin added goals and Rutman and Warshaw each had two helpers. Byrne scored twice and Rose and Lane each had a goal against White Plains. Rutman finished with two assists. Rose had a season-high four goals against Ossining while Warshaw rang up three assists and Lane added two.

In the four shutouts, goalie Meredith Dalyrmple only had to make one save.

OSSINING goalie Brenna Cober made an astounding 43 saves.

YORKTOWN concluded a second straight regular season with 10 or more wins after a 5-1 victory over Brewster. The Cornhuskers go into the Section 1 Class B Field Hockey Championships with a 10-3-2 record, which will assure them of a top-eight seed and first-round home-playoff game this week. Marissa Madden and Ava Cunneen each had a goal and an assist against Brewster. Brie Gaccino, Katie Taormina and Sammy Robustelli also found the back of the cage. Lily Diaz and Clare Ryan registered assists.

Amelia Walsh had the BREWSTER goal and Maura McIntyre handled 11 shots. Ryan scored twice and assisted on a goal in a 4-0 win over Carmel. Taormina and Robustelli also scored goals and Diaz added an assist. CARMEL goalie Mia Conciatori made eight saves.

John Jay-Cross River ruined Yorktown’s season-finale with a 2-0 victory in which goalie Anne Durante was excellent with 14 saves for the Cornhuskers.

Despite the loss, Yorktown will address it in practice and continue refining its game for sectionals.

“I think we have a lot of things to work on for our first sectional game, especially after our game against John Jay,” said senior and captain Katie Taormina. “We have a scrimmage on Wednesday with Scarsdale, which I think will be very important for us to prepare for our game.

“But, I have high hopes for us and I think no matter how far we get we will be proud of how much we accomplished this season.”

SOMERS split a pair of games as the Tuskers qualified for Section 1 Class B Field Hockey Championships under first-year coach Shannon Scavelli. The Tuskers, 6-9 this season, cemented their berth with a 1-0 victory over Pelham on a Caitlyn Mayfield goal, assisted by Julia Vecciarelli, as Willow Browne made six saves. Somers dropped a 3-0 verdict to Sleepy Hollow/Briarcliff as Browne finished with seven saves.

WHITE PLAINS will be playing in the Section 1 Class A Field Hockey Championships following a win and loss. The Tigers beat Croton (4-1), but lost to Class B power Horace Greeley (4-0) to finish the regular season with a 6-6-3 mark. Alexis Tighe scored two goals and Sydney Brumberg scored her first varsity goal against Croton. Sarah O’Rourkehad a goal while Kayla Brogan, McKenna Austin and Vogue Friend tallied assists. Samantha Sparling scored for CROTON and Christina Greene made eight saves. Saumya Sawant was excellent against Horace Greeley with 19 saves.

PLEASANTVILLE concluded the regular season with an 8-5-1 record after losses to Ursuline and North Salem, but a win over Croton. The Panthers are currently tied with 2022 Section 1 Class C champion Bronxville for the No. 4 seed in the Section 1 Class C Field Hockey Championships. In the 3-1 loss to Ursuline Mackenzie Ennis scored, set up by Abbey Gordon. Chloe Egan made 14 saves. Ella McCourtney, assisted by Claire Collins, had the goal in a loss to North Salem. Ashley Vamossy and McCourtney scored two goals apiece against Croton. Claire Collins contributed a goal and two assists and Abbey Gordon added two assists.

