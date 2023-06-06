Hen Hud Searches for New Superintendent as Hochreiter Departs

The Hendrick Hudson Board of Education is seeking input from the community about the qualities they would like to see in a superintendent of schools following the recent resignation of Joseph Hochreiter.

Hochreiter, who led the district since 2013, took a sudden leave of absence at the end of February after the board began discussing getting rid of The Princeton Plan elementary school learning model just a few months after it was implemented. He was hired by The City School District of Albany as its new superintendent of schools, effective June 1.

He signed a three-year contract with an annual salary of $248,000 in Albany, which has about 9,000 students. Hendrick Hudson has approximately 2,300 students.

“The Board of Education believes that Joseph Hochreiter will bring an exceptional combination of diverse leadership experiences, a strong focus on and commitment to advancing equity, a collaborative leadership style, excellence in district fiscal and operational systems, and a passion for providing every student with the relevant and engaging opportunities and experiences to achieve their fullest potential,” said Albany Board President Vickie Smith. “We believe he is the right candidate to lead our school district forward at this important time.”

The board in Albany selected Hochreiter following a national search led by Capital Region BOCES.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve the City School District of Albany and excited to join a dedicated team of administrators, teachers and support staff in advancing the exceptional work in which they already are engaged,” Hochreiter said. “There is a steadfast commitment to equity and a clear and present focus on meeting the needs of every student throughout the school community.

“My leadership experiences in two very uniquely different school districts have prepared me for success in this new opportunity,” he added. “My focus in Albany will be on working in partnership with the board, staff, families and a richly diverse community to build upon existing innovative programs for students and continue to dream together so that all learners are provided a world-class education.”

As a result of Hochreiter’s departure, the Hendrick Hudson Board of Education has authorized a superintendent search to be conducted to find the next permanent superintendent.

Dr. Dennis Lauro, Acting Superintendent, will assist the board in the search. The board has authorized the employment of two other retired superintendents from Westchester who will join him in conducting the search. Dr. Marilyn Terranova and Ms. Nancy Taddiken, both former Westchester school superintendents with experience in conducting superintendent searches, will be on site to help seek community input.

“Given the involvement of the community over this past year and the issues facing this school district, it is the board’s desire to seek input from all constituencies including those of you without children in the schools,” said Hendrick Hudson board President Alexis Bernard. “It is important that we hear from as many people as possible. There will be face-to-face meetings, where you can voice your opinion, in addition to an online survey that will also seek your input. The information gathered will help the search consultants formulate a profile of the district and what we are seeking. The process will be open for approximately one month.”

There are several scheduled meetings for the public to give their input on the qualifications, values, and leadership qualities that the community seeks in the next superintendent. Various times and locations have been arranged to allow for the greatest input into this process.

Community in person meetings will be held June 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hendrick Hudson Free Library.

Residents unable to attend any of the scheduled meetings can still provide their input on the next superintendent by participating in a brief online survey which will remain open for 30 days. The link for the survey can be accessed on the district’s website.