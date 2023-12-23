Hen Hud Bounces Back to Defeat Yorktown; Panas Unbeaten

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Tony Pinciaro

HEN HUD was facing a first, recently, as Pelham dropped it from the undefeated ranks.

First-year Coach Megan Boyle was curious to see how her team would respond to its initial loss of the season after opening with four wins.

“I think we had been riding high ever since beating Ossining and lost a little of our confidence,” Boyle said. “I told them from the beginning that Pelham matches our hustle and rebounds are all hustle, whichever team rebounds best will win – and we did not.

“So the next day, in practice, we obviously did rebounding drills, but we also focused on how we can play a full 32 minutes without lulls or lapses in hustle.”

The attention to detail in practice resulted in Hen Hud rebounding with an excellent defensive effort in a 37-20 win over a quality Yorktown team.

Kaitlyn Raguso responded with 14 points, a career-high 24 rebounds and four steals. Hailey Pearson added eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

Hen Hud was scheduled to play Yonkers, but the game was canceled, giving the Sailors an additional day of practice.

Any time a team holds a Kristi Dini-coached team to 20 points, it’s a defensive statement.

Ironically, Yorktown’s defense was just as good, limiting Hen Hud to nine first-half points.

“In the first we had the opportunities, but could not finish so our defense is what kept us in that game,” Boyle said. “Elyse Smith and Lex Robinson are some of the best defenders in the section. They apply pressure defense and never stop and this allows Kaitlyn to go for steals and push our offense forward.

Hailey Pearson also is solid in the back. She had four blocks in that game alone.”

The excellent start has impressed Boyle because everyone has been contributing.

“I think the way everyone has stepped up and become leaders in their own way has been great,” Boyle said. “Kaitlyn is a great player, but this team is more than one player. The creativity every player has shown in their ability to create opportunities and capitalize is amazing. Every player goes in and gives their all and they demand the other team adjust game plans because every player is a threat. In every game we have played, every person who went in has scored. Every game, every player contributes.”

BREWSTER completed a hat-trick victory week punctuated by winning the Carmel Tournament with a 64-31 win over the host.

The Bears doubled up Peekskill (56-28) to open the week then held off Clarkstown North (54-50) in a Carmel Tournament first-round game.

Olivia Francis and Jordan Niles scored 22 points and 14 points, respectively, and Niles grabbed 12 rebounds against Clarkstown North.

Brewster coach Mike Castaldo said the fourth quarter featured multiple lead changes. He noted it was Niles drawing a charge with under 30 seconds remaining in the game as the biggest play of the game.

“Bri Franklin was amazing on the boards as she got 13 rebounds and played great defense inside,” Castaldo said. “Everybody stepped up and made huge plays and Olivia was the best player on the floor. She did a great job of keeping us in the game when Clarkstown North built a lead.”

Niles led the way in the final with 18 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Francis garnered most valuable player honors and scored 13 points. Lauren Leon added 11 points.

Brewster, now 6-1, returns to action Jan. 5 against Somers.

Lakeland G Ava Lugo looks to get inside track on Panas defender Katie Hofmann in host Hornets’ 62-44 loss to Panthers Wednesday.PANAS remained undefeated after it beat district-rival and handed Lakeland its first loss of the season – 62-44.

The high-scoring and lightning-quick backcourt of Cadence Nicholas and Sofia Tavarez continued their offensive ways as Nicholas scored a game-high 25 points and Sofia Tavarez added 19 points. Katie Hofmann continued her solid play and has established herself as a third scorer with 12 points.

“Our key was to stay composed since Lakeland was playing strong defense,” Nicholas said. “Going in, I didn’t know Lakeland was undefeated. It doesn’t matter what a team’s record is, we’re still going to play our hearts out.”

Defending NYS Class A champion Panas will play perennial power Ursuline in a first-round game of the Albertus Magnus Tournament, Wednesday, 12/27, where four powerhouse squads will gather. The winner advances to the final, Thursday, 12/28, against the Tappan Zee-Albertus victor.

“We are excited to play in the Albertus Tournament because there are going to be great teams there,” Nicholas said.

Sarah Devane paced LAKELAND with 15 points.

“Panas does an incredible job of creating offense out of their high-pressure defense,” Coach Mangan said. “We hung with them until half, as it was 18-18. We just ran out of gas and turned the ball over too many times.”

Following a difficult week, WHITE PLAINS bounced back with wins over rival New Rochelle (45-37) and Arlington (47-43).

“We are beginning to understand that the importance of details on every possession, offensively and defensively, matters,” White Plains’ Coach Benj Carter said. “It should hopefully help us clean up the mistakes that tough and smart teams take advantage of.”

White Plains took control of the New Rochelle game in the second quarter, then withstood a late Huguenots’ charge.

Ineivi Plata had 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Tess Hadad added 10 points. Jade Jackson scored eight points and Sequoia Layne finished with eight points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Plata poured in a game-best 24 points and also added six rebounds, five assists and five steals against Arlington and Layne chipped in seven points and eight rebounds.

WESTLAKE concluded December with a 38-17 victory over Bronxville, thus ending a difficult month against high-caliber competition.

The Wildcats, now 3-5, played Putnam Valley, Irvington, Croton and Tuckahoe this month, Four of Westlake’s five losses were by single digits.

Brooke Pfeiffer continued her strong offensive play with a game-best14 points and Olivia Celaj contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

YORKTOWN closed December with a 37-20 loss to Hen Hud.

The Cornhuskers (2-2) led 10-9 at halftime. Senior Kaitlin Judge has taken six charges in four game this season.

“Our defense continues to be our strength,” Yorktown Assistant Coach Annie Darling said. “We just have to finish the easy shots, hit our free throws and find a way to be consistent on offense.”

BYRAM HILLS had a rough week with losses to Class B power Ardsley (56-31) and Nyack (60–47).

Grace Corelli led the Bobcats with nine points against Ardsley and Sarah Grech scored her first varsity points. Corelli netted 17 points and Paige Schiliro scored a season-high 12 points against Nyack.

