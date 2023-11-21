Help Support Local Businesses This Weekend on Small Business Saturday

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

You can support small retailers and restaurants by joining me and your neighbors on the 13th annual national Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25.

Small Business Saturday began in 2010. It was in response to both Black Friday (large stores) and Cyber Monday (e-commerce stores). Small Business Saturday is designed for those starting holiday shopping to patronize small community-based businesses.

Many small independent businesses are at the mercy of suppliers, who control the price they have to pay for merchandise. The employees go out of their way to help find what I need. Customer service is their motto. As an independent mom and pop store, they don’t have the bulk-buying purchasing power that Amazon or large national chain stores have. This is why they sometimes charge a little more. It is worth the price to avoid the crowds and long lines at larger stores in exchange for the convenience and friendly service your neighborhood community store offers.

Our local entrepreneurs have continued the good fight to keep their existing staff and suppliers employed without layoffs and canceling supply orders. They work long hours, pay taxes, keep people employed and help fight crime by serving as the eyes and ears of neighborhoods.

Foot traffic is essential for the survival of neighborhood commercial districts. The owners of independent mom and pop stores are the backbone of our local commercial districts. Show your support by making a purchase.

Larry Penner

Great Neck, N.Y.