Heidi’s Inn, Brewster

For more than 60 years, Heidi’s Inn has been a familiar sight along Route 22 in Brewster. But a closer inspection reveals the longtime inn is undergoing a transformation to modernize its property.

Cars that whiz by Heidi’s don’t know everything Heid’s has to offer, including four different buildings for people to stay and two that are well off the road that give off the feel of a country inn. Owner Sean Diggin, along with a dedicated work force, is looking to change the perception of Heid’s.

Stella Koret, the marketing director for Heidi’s, said many rooms at the inn are renovated. Roughly one-third of the rooms have had its rugs ripped out and new wooden, lamented floors have been put in for a cleaner look. Rooms have also gotten paint jobs, green plants, new bedding and upgraded bathrooms.

The pool has also been changed to salt water.

People that stay at Heidi’s come from every walk of life. Music performers that play in the area, horse riders that use local farms, city folks driving up north, and family members that need a place to sleep when they visit relatives for holidays all stay at Heidi’s.

“We have more of that country inn feeling without the high price of it,” Koret said.

The inn was built in 1957 by the Von Heidi family, hence the name Heidi’s. The inn is a Brewster Chamber of Commerce member.

Diggin’s parents–his father an Irish immigrant and his mother a Finish Immigrant– bought Heidi’s back in 1985. Five years ago, Diggin took over the family business when his middle brother, who had handled a lot of the business with their mother, died. Diggin was working in information technology, which he describes as “pretty boring.”

“If you like meeting and talking to people as much as I do it’s perfect,” Diggin said.

Diggin knows the inn is becoming more successful and he owes a lot of that to the great staff that he has. He said everyone that works at Heidi’s seems to “love the place.”

“And my mission is to get up to modern standards and it’s really a great place that can be so much more,” Diggin said. “It has a lot to offer.”

Heidi’s Inn is located at 1270 Route 22 in Brewster and its phone number is 845-279-8011.