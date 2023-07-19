Heavy Rain Results in Emergency Declaration in Mt. Pleasant

Mount Pleasant is the latest town to feel the effects of the heavy rains that have plagued the region recently.

On Tuesday afternoon, Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi declared a state of emergency after downpours inundated areas of the town. The emergency went into effect at 3 p.m. and could remain in effect for up to 30 days unless rescinded earlier.

“The severe and unprecedented flooding will require our police department and public works to close roads and parks to ensure public safety,” Fulgenzi said.

The heavy rainfall also resulted in the closure of the Taconic State Parkway and the Sprain Brook Parkway in Mount Pleasant. At one point, a father and his two children were rescued from a minivan trapped on the flooded Sprain Brook Parkway in Valhalla near Hospital Road, authorities reported.

Areas of northern Westchester and Putnam County sustained major damage following repeated downpours on July 9, but most locations south of that escaped the worst impacts.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.