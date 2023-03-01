Hearing Slated on Moratorium on Smoke Shops in Carmel

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

The Carmel Town Board will be holding a public hearing this week on a proposed temporary moratorium on smoke and vape shops.

The hearing will take place Wed., March 1 at the Carmel Firehouse at 94 Gleneida Ave.

A few weeks ago, Councilwoman Suzanne McDonough said the temporary ban would allow the board time to review potential zoning changes and stricter regulations regarding where such businesses could be located.

She noted the town is also in the process of adopting a new Comprehensive Plan where smoke shops will be addressed.

Any existing businesses would not be affected by changes in the Town Code. There are currently seven or eight smoke/vape shops in Carmel.