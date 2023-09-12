Health Department Reports Increase of COVID Cases in Putnam

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

The Putnam County Health Department reported an increase in COVID cases in the county last week.

Officials said the number of reported cases increased 113% from the prior week, rising from 69 to 147. Positive COVID admissions to Putnam Hospital also jumped to eight, the highest number since early February.

Health officials noted there have been no deaths from COVID in Putnam since March.

The cases reported were primarily adults between the ages of 30 and 69. The highest growth of reported cases was seen in Garrison, which officials explained was likely attributed to a single outbreak in a contained setting.

Infection control procedures have been implemented and health officials are monitoring the situation.

The rate of reported cases and hospitalizations in New York State and the Mid-Hudson region have been increasing since mid-July.

Health officials are urging residents to take precautions according to their level of risk and take a COVID test if they have symptoms. Anyone who tests positive for COVID should stay home and away from others, especially those at risk for serious illness.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact their healthcare provider.