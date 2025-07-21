Healing Paws: Female-Owned Vet Practice in Mount Kisco Offers Alternative to Corporate Care

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Tomás Thor, Examiner Reporter Intern

In the cozy, colorful Healing Paws Veterinary Center tucked away at Radio Circle in Mount Kisco, compassion and care come first, and not just for the pets.

Healing Paws Veterinary Center, founded by Dr. Lindsey Thomas and Dr. Valerie Carril, opened its doors earlier this year with a simple but powerful mission: to return to the kind of veterinary care where trust and individualized attention matter most.

“We just wanted to practice good medicine and be honest,” said Thomas, one of the clinic’s co-owners. “Everything else kind of fell into place.”

Both seasoned veterinarians, Thomas and Carril met more than a decade ago and worked together at another practice before deciding to practice on their own terms. The former clinic was acquired by a corporate chain in 2020, a transition that shifted the focus away from personalized care toward expanding profit margins.

“Client relationships have always been paramount to us,” said Carril. “In a lot of corporate practices, the appointment times shrink, the number of patients you’re expected to see increases, and the personal connection with families starts to disappear.”

The decision to open Healing Paws wasn’t easy. Between navigating strict zoning regulations in Mount Kisco, petitioning for a new veterinary-friendly amendment, and juggling family responsibilities, the road to opening was long and winding. From the initial idea to the grand opening this past February, the entire journey took close to two years.

But the reward, they say, has been more than worth it.

The clinic itself is a testament to community and collaboration: friends pitched in to build cabinets, a local architect friend helped with the design, someone even handcrafted the front desk.

“There were Friday nights with pizza and kids running around while we assembled furniture,” Thomas recalled. “It was truly a labor of love.”

Mount Kisco’s welcoming and pet-friendly spirit made it a natural fit.

“We’d walk around town and see so many people out with their pets—it was clear this community cherishes its animals,” Carril said.

The town hadn’t had a new veterinary practice open in over 40 years, and residents were traveling to surrounding towns to find care.

Notably, Healing Paws is fully female-owned and operated.

“We’re proud to be female practice owners,” Carril said. “The veterinary field is now predominantly female, but leadership hasn’t always reflected that.”

As working mothers themselves, the two have prioritized a flexible, family-first work environment, something that resonates with both staff and clients.

“We don’t want anyone on our team missing their kid’s school play,” Thomas added. “We’ve built a place where people – and their pets – can feel supported.”

At Healing Paws, the focus is on individualized care. Whether helping a nervous dog ease into a check-up or coaching an owner through at-home injections, the team takes time to educate, listen, and involve pet parents in every decision. Their phones even route directly to their own cell phones, ensuring no question goes unanswered.

“We’re not doing anything drastically different in terms of medical treatments,” said Carril. “But we spend the time. We talk to the owners. We make sure they understand the diagnosis, the medications, and the plan going forward. That’s what sets us apart.”

The team hopes to grow in the coming years, adding more doctors, expanding services, and continuing to root themselves in the Mount Kisco community. But one thing won’t change: their deep commitment to empathy and transparency.

“It’s a care team,” said Thomas. “We’re advocating for these pets just like their families are. We’re in this together.”

The doors of Healing Paws are always open—whether for a medical consultation or just a quick hello.

“We love showing people around,” Carril said with a smile. “We worked hard to build a space that feels more like home than a hospital. Come by and see it for yourself.”