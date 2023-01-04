Hay Announces He Won’t Seek Fourth Term as Southeast Supervisor

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Southeast Supervisor Tony Hay announced last week he will not be seeking a fourth four-year term in 2023. Hay, 75, who represented Southeast for 19 years in District 6 on the Putnam County Legislature prior to being elected to the town’s top post, said he was making his intentions known early so anyone interested in running for the position can start the election process.

A former resident of Goldens Bridge and a 1965 graduate of Brewster High School, Hay has been a resident of Southeast since 1957 when his family relocated when he was 10 years old.

“It was a good town then, is a good town now and will only get better with time,” Hay stated.

For 36 years, Hay was a self-employed businessman in Southeast before retiring in 2007. He is a U.S. Marine Corps Combat veteran who served in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart.

Hay vowed to focus on all his responsibilities until he leaves office on Dec. 31, 2023 and thanked everyone who has supported him over the years, particularly residents who have trusted him to represent them.