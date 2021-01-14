While living through the coronavirus pandemic may have been a hardship, some are just as stressed navigating the process to secure an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

With the Town of Greenburgh fielding calls from seniors since the state began the inoculation process on Monday for Phase 1B, which includes those ages 65 and older, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced the start of a new program that could provide some needed assistance called the COVID Angels.

The program, which already has over 50 volunteers, will provide outreach to hundreds, and possibly thousands, of Greenburgh seniors in the coming weeks. The angels will help seniors navigate the registration process, make appointments, and be on hand to assist with transportation to a vaccination site.

Feiner added volunteers will also make cold calls to seniors encouraging them to get the shot.

“In addition, we will find out what isn’t working and will report experiences to the state,” Feiner said. “Although the process so far has been frustrating, confusing, difficult – I think as the days, weeks go by the process will improve – with more sites, less lines, shorter waits, etc.”

The program will host its first organizational meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Those interested in participating are encouraged to contact Town Supervisor Paul Feiner at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.