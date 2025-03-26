Hard-Charging Local Sports Book Author Michael Balkind: Only Grandpa Duty Can Slow Him Down

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Amalia Wompa

Somers resident Michael Balkind’s happiest moments often begin with an idea – ones that won’t stop pestering him until they’re fully written, rewritten, and published.

Whether he’s barreling down a ski slope, swimming thousands of yards each morning, or plotting the next high-stakes mystery, his mind is always in motion.

It’s that creative energy that fuels his latest novel, Kid-Napped in Cartagena, a young adult thriller set against the backdrop of the World Cup.

Since 2007, the local author, adventurer, and now proud grandfather has made a writing career of blending mystery with sports, crafting stories that keep readers – young and old – on the edge of their seats.

“When these books hit me I need to write them, I need to get them out,” said the former Katonah resident, whose oldest daughter gave birth to his first grandchild earlier this year. “When I’m in the throes of writing, I’m probably at my happiest. Whether it’s a ski novel or about World Cup soccer, whatever it is, I’m having fun.”

Balkind’s debut novel, Sudden Death, revolved around a pro golfer who had to navigate death threats during the PGA tour, while his second novel, Dead Ball, followed a murder case among pro basketball players.

Kid-Napped in Cartagena is catered to younger audiences, following two teenage sleuths on their journey to returning famous soccer stars with their families.

Swimming more than 2,000 yards daily, Balkind (who graduated from Syracuse University where he met his wife) is an active participant in all kinds of sports ranging from skiing to scuba diving.

Yet Balkind doesn’t describe himself as a die-hard sports fan despite the obvious knowledge that spills from his novels.

His writing has been described by renowned authors as captivating, with even best-selling author James Patterson trumpeting Sudden Death.

Although he didn’t initially become an author to write young adult novels, Balkind embraced the challenge, especially when it came to writing texting scenes.

After realizing there was seemingly no playbook for authors on how to tell a story accurately and timely through text, it took him months to adapt and find what worked for him.

What resulted was teenage dialogue that feels accurate and relatable.

JoAnn Ferrigno, founder of Camp Summerset – a reading and creative writing camp – commented on Balkind’s style of storytelling.

“I really enjoyed this book,” Ferrigno said in a review. “It is so kid-relatable and the language is exactly how adolescents communicate. The story held my attention; and it is so wonderful to read a story that doesn’t involve fighting aliens and bad monsters who want to destroy Earth.”

Kid-Napped in Cartagena is set in Colombia days before the World Cup soccer championship between Italy and Argentina. The families of two of Italy’s top players are abducted, with the case falling into the hands of Casey and Johnny, who find themselves in the middle of the entire investigation.

While the story is filled with references to the mafia and cartel action, Balkind leaves plenty of room for laughs and even a hint of romance between the young sleuths.

These same characters have also been mentioned in Gold Medal Threat about the mystery behind an Olympic gymnast’s assassination attempt. The two books together make up the Casey Clark Mysteries, which have been reviewed as resembling a mix of Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys.

Balkind is open to writing a memoir instead of another sports-centered story if he publishes again in the future.

But, for now, his focus has shifted to the one thing that can apparently slow his publishing ambitions – becoming a grandfather.

To learn more about Balkind’s work or to purchase one of his novels, visit his Amazon storefront here.