Harckham’s Support of Key Issues of Our Times Merit His Re-election

In the upcoming November election, we have an opportunity to re-elect our exceptional state Sen. Pete Harckham for another term. I support Sen. Harckham, and here are a few reasons I believe him when he promises to fight for the issues I am passionate about.

He worked diligently to pass the Reproductive Health Act, ensuring women in New York can make their own reproductive health choices. He said: “In New York, we remain committed to upholding the rights of women to receive reproductive healthcare of their own choosing without governmental intrusion.”

Sen. Harckham co-sponsored two bills fighting back against the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn freedom of choice for women. The first bill (S.9039) protects the rights of women traveling to New York for reproductive healthcare and the second (S.8778) rules that law enforcement officers may not arrest any person for providing reproductive healthcare within New York State.

Sen. Harckham kept his word.

Sen. Harckham passed the toughest climate protection law in the nation (S.8378C). Protecting our clean drinking water sources is vital.

He passed landmark legislation to require zero emissions vehicles by 2035.

And he increased funding for law enforcement and gun violence interruption to keep us safer.

Sen. Harckham keeps his word.

And I believe he will keep delivering for us all. Vote for Sen. Pete Harckham on Nov. 8.

Kathleen Talbot

Peekskill