Harckham’s Support for Proposition 1 Another Reason to Support Him

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

There are many reasons I’m voting for Pete Harckham for state Senate, but one of the most important is that he is a strong supporter of Proposition 1. Known as Prop 1, it is an amendment to the state constitution, which will protect our rights and reproductive freedoms – including the right to abortion.

Wait, you may say, aren’t our rights already protected in New York? But then ask yourself, why is it that powerful, well-funded, anti-abortion forces are working hard to defeat Prop 1? Perhaps because enshrining these rights into our state constitution is absolutely necessary to keep New Yorkers – not politicians – in charge of our most personal decisions.

So, yes, I will vote for Pete for numerous reasons – his securing record aid for schools, parks and local law enforcement, passing common-sense gun safety legislation, raising the minimum wage, lowering prescription drug costs, expanding the child tax credit, passing the toughest climate protection law in the nation.

And, of course, helping to pass the Reproductive Health Act back in 2019, ensuring women in New York can make their own reproductive health choices, an extremely important accomplishment.

But Pete knows this is not enough. We need to vote for him for state Senate so that he can continue to work hard every day to protect our environment, reduce our tax burden and improve the quality of life in all our communities, but also because of his support for Prop 1.

Remember to turn over the ballot and vote Yes for Prop 1!

That is the kind of protection needed to ensure that we are not going back!

Mary Jane Kilian

Yorktown Heights