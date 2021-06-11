Harckham Bill to Advance Granite Knolls Park Solar Project in Yorktown

State Sen. Peter Harckham (D-Lewisboro) and his Senate colleagues approved special legislation on Monday that will allow the Town of Yorktown to use property at its Granite Knolls Park for the construction of a solar power facility and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

“The inclusion of a solar power plant at the proposed Granite Knolls Sports and Recreation Complex is a smart use of land that will benefit Yorktown residents financially in the years ahead,” said Harckham, who sponsored the Senate bill.

“Adding charging stations for electric vehicles also shows that town officials are looking ahead to future needs. I am pleased this legislation has passed and look forward to the project moving forward.”

The newly-approved legislation authorizes the Town of Yorktown to alienate certain parklands – in this case a portion of the property located within Granite Knolls Park – and lease it to HESP Solar LLC for the construction of a solar energy power plant and electric vehicle charging stations.

The lease of the Granite Knolls Park property, which will be at fair-market value, is for 25 years. Proceeds from the lease will go toward the acquisition of new parkland or capital improvements to existing park and recreation facilities within the Town of Yorktown.

If the parkland that is alienated ceases to be used for solar energy or EV charging stations, the lease shall be terminated and the land will revert to the Town of Yorktown.

“With the support of our partners in the state legislature, this legislation will allow Yorktown to embark on a transformational project that will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and provide a much-needed source of revenue to enhance our local parks without raising local taxes,” Town Supervisor Matt Slater said.

“It makes sense to utilize some of the land at Granite Knolls for solar panels and electric vehicle charging, so I’m grateful to the state Senate for approving the authorization,” said County Legislator Vedat Gashi (D-Yorktown). “We need to expand alternative energy sources whenever possible, and this project will also provide Yorktown with guaranteed income and lessen the tax burden for residents.”