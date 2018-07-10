Hamilton Green, Brookfield Commons Move to Next Stage

The ordinance to create a new zoning district in White Plains called TD-1 (Transit Development-1) and rezoning property including 200 Hamilton Avenue, the White Plains Mall, from Neighborhood Business District B-2 to TD-1, was passed by a unanimous vote of the Common Council during its July 2 meeting.

The property, now owned by W.P. Mall Realty, LLC and SWD 3 LLC, known as Street-Works Development, requested the zone change. The developer can now proceed with a site plan application before the Council for a mixed-use project called Hamilton Green, which was presented in part at the July 2 meeting.

The maximum allowed building height in the new TD-1 District is 280-feet. The B-2 zone only allows a 25-foot maximum height.

Buildings in the proposed development will include street-level retail, food hall, about 40,000 square feet of public open space, a parking garage and residential apartment towers with 860 residential units, the tallest two buildings at 14 stories.

Access to the public open space, which is designed within the courtyard-like interior area, is available at six different locations from the four streets making up the block of the project. Part of the open space will be in an elevated area over the parking garage.

The public space will be managed by Bederman Redevelopment Ventures and according to Richard Heapes, of Street-Works, will include programming such as music, yoga and theater-like presentations. Heapes also noted that the public space would be similar to that found at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan because of the many things that will be offered there.

Another 20,000 square feet of open space will be constructed for Hamilton Green residents at an upper level of the project.

Proximity to the White Plains train station and a more pedestrian-friendly environment in the TD-1 District are expected to attract new commuter residents to White Plains.

Heapes indicated that construction would likely take place in phases.

During the same meeting, the public hearing on Phase II of the redevelopment at the Winbrook Housing complex as Brookfield Commons was closed.

Located at 135 S. Lexington Ave., in White Plains, Phase II will include 129 residential units with community space on the ground floor.

All residents currently living in the existing buildings at Winbrook will be moved to the new buildings once all phases have been completed.

The entire project will include low income, workforce affordable housing, and market rate housing for varied income stock, much needed by the city, said Councilmember Nadine Hunt-Robinson.

Trinity Financial and the White Plains Housing Authority are working together on the project. Local construction companies and contractors will be involved in the building process.