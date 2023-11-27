Haldane Nipped at Wire, Denied 1st NYS Title Berth in History

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

When Haldane QB Ryan Van Tassel connected with fellow senior RB Evan Giachinta for a fortune-changing 33-yard touchdown with four seconds left, Haldane, ranked No.4 in NYS, wasted no time in going for the potential game-winning two-point conversion against Section 2’s Stillwater, ranked No.3 in NYS. With a berth for the NYSPHSAA Class D state final on the line, Blue Devil Coach Ryan McConville opted for the potential, game-winning two-point conversion, rather than attempting a game-tying PAT. A last-minute fumble recovery by Blue Devil DB Brody Corless set things up for a Haldane miracle, but Van Tassel’s PAT pass was tipped at the line, falling incomplete and ending Haldane’s bid for its first NYS final berth.

“Tip your caps to Stillwater,” McConville said, fighting back tears after Stillwater held on for the 21-20 win, “but earlier on in the week we talked about this very situation and scenario, and we believed going for two was the best decision. And I made the decision to go for two and win the game. Unfortunately, we came up short.”

Still, a tremendous season was worthy of note; Haldane’s fifth trip to the state semis. Giachinta’s 48-yard touchdown run less than a minute in gave Haldane a 7-0 lead, but Stillwater marched on, scoring behind three fourth-down conversions to tie it, before taking a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter, doing so behind likely All-NYS RB Jaxon Mueller, who was a monster day on this and every day for Stillwater. His three TDs were the difference.

Van Tassel responded with a 53-yard touchdown jaunt to tie the game at 14-all with 9:54 left in the period. But the Warriors retook the lead with a seven-minute, 11-play drive that ended with another TD burst from Mueller before Van Tassel (7 rushes, 58 yards) and Giachinta (12 carries, 103 yards) hooked up in the final minute.

“Tremendous talents, special kids, hard-working kids, who give you everything you could ask for,” McConville said of the Van Tassel/Giachinta connection. “Leaders on and off the field. I’ve got nothing but love for those guys and the way that they played today and every day. All of these kids gave us everything they had.”

They did so against all odds after an unforeseen tragedy struck the program. The Blue Devils (8-3) defeated arch-rival Tuckahoe for Haldane’s first Section 1 championship since 2018, then dispatched Section 9’s Burke Catholic in the regional round, just days after teammate Erik Stubblefield lost his father at the hands of a drunk driver a day after the section final.

Haldane’s focus and commitment were put to the test and the Blue Devils passed with flying colors while dedicating the remainder of their season to the Stubblefields.

The Warriors (11-1) advanced to face top-ranked Section 4 champion Tioga in Saturday’s state title tilt at the JMA Dome in Syracuse.