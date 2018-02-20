Gun Control Advocates and 2A Supporters Clash in Carmel

By Anna Young

More than 100 concerned residents from Westchester and Putnam counties assembled early Monday evening outside Carmel’s Historic Courthouse demanding stronger gun control legislation and honoring victims of gun violence.

Members of Putnam Progressives, Indivisible Yorktown, Action Together Northern Westchester, Moms Demand Action, CD17 Indivisible and other groups gathered with signs and candles questioning why more isn’t being done to protect children and prevent gun violence after 17 students and staff members were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. last week.

“It makes me sad that people aren’t safe when they go to school,” 11-year- old Yorktown resident Abe Marron said. “Assault rifles are used to kill and people die when they go to school.”