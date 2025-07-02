Guest Column | Westchester Business Leader: If Not Solar, What’s Your Plan B?

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By John Ravitz

Elaine Clarke’s June 23 Examiner article, “Regional Opposition Grows as Croton Prepares to Vote This Week on Project Maple Fracked Gas Pipeline,” rightly highlights the complexities of our energy future.

At a recent public hearing, I posed a critical question to municipal leaders weighing a ban on ground-mounted solar: Did they fully understand what they were proposing to restrict?

Ground-mounted solar systems are solar panels installed directly on the ground, typically in open spaces or fields, rather than on rooftops. These systems are essential for larger-scale renewable energy production because they can stand at optimal angles for maximum sun exposure and are scaled to generate significant amounts of clean electricity.

For municipalities with limited rooftop space or for institutions, farms, and businesses seeking to meet sustainability goals, ground-mounted solar often represents the most practical and efficient option.

These systems also provide 25 years of guaranteed electricity savings for seniors, renters, homeowners, and those who can’t install rooftop solar and choose to subscribe to the community solar project. Banning this technology could severely limit local progress toward energy independence, cost savings, and climate commitments.

For municipalities, my question is straightforward: What’s your plan B?

It isn’t rhetorical. It is a call to face a simple, urgent truth: Westchester County can’t afford to turn its back on clean energy. Not now, not when our region is facing rising energy costs, growing strain on the power grid, and an intensifying climate crisis.

Banning Solar: A Step Backward with Long-Term Consequences

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening in some communities, where proposals to ban or severely restrict ground-mounted solar projects are gaining momentum. These projects are not experimental. They’re proven, scalable solutions that form the backbone of a smarter, more resilient energy future.

Let’s be clear: ground-mounted solar and battery storage are not eyesores or liabilities. They are critical infrastructure. Battery storage systems store excess energy generated by solar panels for use whenever the sun isn’t shining, making our energy supply more reliable and resilient. Together, these technologies offer real benefits to communities across Westchester: lower energy costs, reduced reliance on fossil fuels, and greater protection against power disruptions.

Prohibiting these technologies sends the wrong signal to residents, businesses, and potential investors. It says: We’re not ready. We’re not serious about sustainability. We’re willing to risk our energy future.

Even worse, it puts Westchester at odds with New York State’s climate goals – and risks making our region an afterthought in clean energy investment and innovation.

A Smarter Path Forward

The Business Council of Westchester formed the Clean Energy Action Coalition to help local leaders, business owners, and residents work together toward real, pragmatic solutions. We understand the concerns – about land use, aesthetics, and community impact. But we also know that collaboration and thoughtful planning beat blanket bans every time.

We need:

Clear, consistent zoning policies that enable clean energy while respecting local character

Public-private partnerships to drive responsible development

Community education and engagement to foster understanding and support

Forward-looking leadership that embraces progress, not paralysis

Separating Fact from Fear: Battery Storage and Fire Safety

One of the most frequently cited concerns about clean energy projects – particularly battery storage – is fire risk.

The truth is that today’s battery energy storage systems are subject to strict state and federal fire codes and safety regulations. Local fire departments and emergency responders are actively engaged in the planning and permitting process, and best-in-class systems include multiple layers of fire prevention, detection, and suppression technology.

In fact, the small lithium-ion batteries found in household electronics, e-scooters, or even trash compactors pose a more frequent and less regulated fire risk than the proposed utility-scale battery systems that manufacturers engineer with containment protocols, thermal management, and 24/7 monitoring.

Communities shouldn’t fear the technology which installers deploy responsibly, with oversight and transparency. If anything, battery storage adds resilience and reliability to our energy infrastructure, keeping the lights on when it matters most.

Solar and battery storage are part of a broader, necessary transition. We don’t have to choose between economic development and environmental responsibility. We can and must achieve both. This happens only if we stop viewing clean energy as a problem to solve and start treating it as the solution we urgently need.

John Ravitz is the executive vice president and chief operations officer for The Business Council of Westchester.