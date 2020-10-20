Grgurovic, Bobcats Gain Early Lead, Fend off Quakers

By Rob DiAntonio & Ray Gallagher

BYRAM HILLS Coach Julianne Marinaro wasn’t thrilled with the way her squad played in the first half, but the scoreboard still read Byram 2, HORACE GREELEY 0.

The Bobcats picked up their play in the second half to stymie the persistent Quakers, who were able to score a late goal before time expired. It was a case of too little, too late, and Byram prevailed in a 2-1 victory over host Greeley on Oct. 15.

“In the first half we were very frantic, and we struggled,” Marinaro said. “The second half, that’s what we’ve been practicing. We’ve been working on moving the ball and some positional stuff that we were able to see in the second half. They were able to turn themselves around and I think that shows a lot about this team. We have a deep team and a pretty talented team.”

Sara Grgurovic, a junior, tallied both of the Bobcats’ goals in the first half. Elizabeth Corelli fed a perfect through ball to Olivia Tedesco, who crossed it to Grgurovic on the doorstep to make it 1-0.

With just under two minutes left in the first half, Byram senior Alexa Jindal fed Grgurovic, who lofted a high shot which bounced off the goalie’s hands and into the net to stretch the lead to 2-0.

“I’m giving those (goals) to my teammates, they really assisted those,” Grgurovic said. “I just saw the opportunity and took it. I’ve been practicing a lot over the summer, so I guess that helped me. I was just excited to play with my team again, especially after last week’s game against Ardsley. I definitely didn’t get a lot of shots then, so I wanted to change that this game.”

Greeley rattled off 11 shots, but only one found the back of the net as the Quakers dropped to 0-2. Ramsey Edson scored on a breakaway just before the buzzer for Greeley’s lone goal.

“It’s painful because in practice they’re getting those shots and scoring those goals,” said Greeley coach Erin Tracy, whose squad fell to John Jay-Cross River 1-0 two days prior to open the season. “In the last couple games, we’ve been unlucky and unfortunate and haven’t hit our target. I thought Byram moved the ball really well and were really quick. They had some great give-and-goes. They seemed to know where their players were.”

Senior goalie Dylan Ertel (seven saves) and the rest of the Bobcats defense were up to the task defensively.

“Dylan was very strong in goal and I think that without her, the score would have been different,” Marinaro said. “Greeley definitely tested us. I will give some credit to my defensive line in the fact that they were relentless. They were covering for each other really well. We’re going to have to work on some things for the next time we play them because Greeley’s very talented and put a lot of pressure on us.After finishing 9-7-1 last season and getting eliminated in the opening round of sectionals, the Bobcats (2-0) are off to a promising start in 2020.

“We’re just working hard in practice and it’s paying off in the game,” Grgurovic said. “All of us are really close this year and it’s a really good environment. We’re just working off that.”

The Bobcats are also just ecstatic to be able to compete despite all of the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re so appreciative that they were given this opportunity to play,” Marinaro said. “They’re grateful to be here and they are excited to take the field every single day. They’re supportive of one another whether they’re on the bench or on the field. They’re also self-motivated and they make my job easier.”

Around the Region

2019 Class AA runner-up MAHOPAC locked horns with Class A runner-up SOMERS with the host Indians scoring a 3-2 triumph of the Tuskers Saturday when the Indians celebrated Senior Day in a battle that went back-and-forth until Mahopac senior Mia Klammer (2G) and junior Jenna Mayer sealed the deal for the Indians. ‘Pac senior Hailey Pereira assisted on all three scores while rookie keeper Madeline McCrosson made eight saves. The Tuskers saw Dahlia Pepe and Ella Kittredge score.

PLEASANTVILLE struck a 2-0 win over North Salem when the reigning NYS champs saw Katie Moses and Grace Capko each tickled twine. Lauren Mathews and Molly Baxter each had an assist.

WESTLAKE nipped CROTON 3-2 in OT behind two goals from Jennifer Straface. Krista Dronzek also scored for the ‘Cats. Kalyna Raguso and Eliana Barnett both set up goals for the Hills. Olivia Sendlenski had one goal and one assist for the Tigers and Croton’s Maliha Ravelo also scored.

YORKTOWN super soph Julianna Vano went for two goals in the Huskers’ 3-0 win over BREWSTER. Drita Tinaj set up both tallies. Sophia Spallone added a PK. Vano has been insane since day one, nailing a hat trick in a 3-2 OT win over LAKELAND. Kaitlyn Ward, Spallone and Grace Pearce each had an assist for the Huskers to support G Erisa Krasniqi (6 saves). Lakeland’s HaiLian Rowan and Nadia Parisi both scored. The Huskers (3-0) also posted a 2-1 win over Somers and appear to be much stronger than initially thought. Put Yorktown on your radar.

BRIARCLIFF’s Ashleigh Fortunate was just that when she scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Irvington.

OSSINING’s Marlee Potillo (4G, 1A) had a hand in five Pride goals in a 6-0 win over Fox Lane. Amanda Rios and Ashley Lovastik had one goal and one assist for the winners.

LAKELAND’s ava Pagliaro has a fetish with the No.51. Pags scored 51 seconds into the Hornets’ 2-1 OT win over PANAS and then hit her second with 51 seconds left in the OT stanza.

Nadia Parisi and Francesca Gerbasi each set up a goal while G Sarah Pinkowsky finished with eight saves, beaten only by Kayla Guevara’s PK. Panas keeper Natalia Londono was solid with a 21-save effort. Lakeland also defeated BREWSTER, 5-2, behind goals from Nicole Haughney, Francesca Gerbasi (2A), Nadia Parisi, Ava Pagliaro and Tyler Hormazabal. Bears Amanda Sherman and Sabrina Visio scored goals for Brewster.

SOMERS chalked up a 4-0 win over Panas when Kayli McMorrow, Noelle DeMarinis, Ava Giudice and Annie Maguire each tallied for the Tuskers. Dahlia Pepe and Allie Zattola had an assist.

HEN HUD (2-0) posted two wins, including a 5-1 win over HALDANE and a 6-0 win over PEEKSKILL. Against Haldane, senior sniper Kira Varada netted a hat trick on Senior Day. Lena Johnsen (1G,1A) and Sabrina Byrne also scored for Hen Hud. Maddy Gough finished with two assists, while Allie Simonetti and Molly Gibson had one assist apiece. Iliana Done had four saves at goalkeeper. Katie Shields scored the Blue Devils’ only goal. Against Peekskill, Kira Varada (2G, 2A), Sabrina Byrne (1G,1A), Lena Johnsen (1G, 1A), Megan Abatemarco (1G), and Kayla Cohen (1G) each scored for the Sailors.