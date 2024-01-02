Green Chimneys Named Putnam’s First State Historic Business

State Assemblyman Matt Slater (R/C-Yorktown) last week recognized Green Chimneys as a New York State Historic Business, the first in Putnam County.

Since 1947, Green Chimneys has been an accredited special education school, a resident treatment center, nature-based therapeutic programs, and public education and recreation opportunities for all ages.

Slater nominated Green Chimneys as part of the state’s Historic Business Registry to highlight businesses that have been in operation for at least 76 years.

“I am so thrilled to be able to present Green Chimneys as the first recognized historic business in Putnam County,” Slater said. “Over the course of 76 years, they have played a crucial role in nurturing the potential of our youth, leaving a lasting and meaningful impact on our community. We are beyond thankful for their invaluable contributions and dedicated efforts.”

Green Chimneys caters to more than 200 students through distinguished therapeutic day and residential school initiatives. The Farm & Wildlife Center provides a haven for nearly 200 domesticated farm animals and wildlife species, including injured and imprinted birds of prey. Animal-assisted therapy remains integral to the educational and therapeutic practices, with children not only gaining from the animals’ presence but actively participating in their care and contributing to their overall well-being.

Their nurturing approach includes small class sizes, a high staff-to-student ratio, and certified teaching staff, offering comprehensive academic, behavioral, and emotional support for grades K-12. Their goal is to assist students in reaching their full potential, enabling them to return to their home school district with the highest likelihood of success.

“Green Chimneys is a local treasure for so many families in Putnam and the Hudson Valley. They have helped countless children succeed in their highly structured, supportive educational environment by focusing on the individual needs of each child that comes to their campuses.” said Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne.

“Green Chimneys is honored to be recognized as Putnam County’s first New York State Historic Business. Assemblyman Slater’s support underscores the transformative impact of our innovative nature-based programming,” said Kristin Dionne, Green Chimneys Interim Executive Director. “As we have for the past 76 years, Green Chimneys will continue to serve children in New York, providing residential, educational, clinical and recreational services, in a safe and supportive environment that nurtures connections with their families, the community, animals, and nature.”