Grapplin’ Notebook

Brewster’s Cuomo, PV’s Sams 3-Peat as Section 1 Champs

By Tony Pinciaro

It was a difficult time for standout BREWSTER wrestler Grant Cuomo.

Cuomo was sidelined, for a month, with an injury and unsure if he’s return for the 2018 Section 1 Division I (large school) Wrestling Championships.

“I honestly didn’t think I would make it back in time for the postseason, but my doctor cleared me right before divisionals, so I decided to give it a shot.” said the Princeton-bound Cuomo.

That was great news for him, but bad news for Section 1 Division I wrestlers in the 170-pound weight class.

Cuomo showed no ill-effects of the injury to win his third consecutive Section 1 Division I wrestling title. He is the first Brewster wrestler with three sectional titles.

Cuomo, along with his fellow Section 1 champions advanced to the New York State Division I and Division II Wrestling Championships, Friday-Saturday, Feb. 23-24, at the Times-Union Center in Albany.

Wrestlers who are eligible for a wild card will find out their fate, Wednesday.

Cuomo registered three pins in the first period, punctuated with a fall of Eastchester’s Steven Bilali at 1:22.

“I was very excited to make it back on the mat, but nervous,” said Cuomo, a 2017 state runner-up. “Nonetheless, I was willing to put myself at risk for re-injury if it meant another shot at a state title.

“Given that risk, I was and continue to be cautious in my matches to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Along with being a three-time sectional titlist, Cuomo has an opportunity to become Brewster’s first three-time state placefinisher.

“Winning my third sectional title is a nice accomplishment and I was happy I made it through with no injury problems,” Cuomo said. “I am so pumped for states. After what I went through, with my injury, I am hungrier than ever for it.”

PUTNAM VALLEY senior Kyle Sams added the exclamation point to his outstanding Section 1 career, winning the Section 1 Division II (small school) 132-pound title. It is Sams’ third sectional title and he will be making his fourth trip to the state Division II championships.

Sams and his teammates finished fourth to champion Pearl River. The Tigers placed 11 wrestlers in the top six, including seven finalists.

“Kyle is a stand-alone captain and teammate and he has been the most consistent member of our team in every aspect of the sport,” Putnam Valley Coach Will Carano said. “He got what he earned and I couldn’t be more proud of who he has become as a young man and senior. There is no ceiling on what this kid can do, and what makes it all the more special for me, as one of his coaches, is that he does it with class and integrity.”

Sams, who was a 2017 sectional runner-up but earned a wild card, wanted to go out on top.

“This third one was almost as good as the first one,” Sams said. “This one wrapped up my last high school wrestling season. This was a major point in my life I will never forget.”

Putnam Valley had six runners-up – David Ordonez (99 pounds), Hunter Lundberg (113), Will Carano (126), Mikey Bruno (138), Mike Nolan (145) and Dean Appell (160).

Despite their respective finals’ results, Bruno and Carano are in good position to receive wild cards.

The trio of Owen McDonald (113), Shane Appell (120) and Mike Gaitan (220) finished fifth and Harry Leiter (152) placed sixth.

“This team was the best team I could’ve wrestled with my senior year,” Sams said. “The young guys have a winning attitude and they all have bright futures after this year.”

OSSINING junior Zachary Bonner brought Pride to the program, winning the Section 1 Division I 138-pound title with a 10-5 victory over Scarsdale’s Seth Schulman.

“This is great, really amazing because five months ago I didn’t think it was possible that I could win a section title,” said Bonner, now 34-3 this season. “I didn’t think I was at that level yet, but I kept pushing hard and working hard every single day.”

Bonner credits teammates and workout partners – Farouk Capalbo, Tyrese Marbury and Josh Manning – with pushing him and sharpening his skills to that he raised his wrestling to a champion’s level.

Bonner fell behind 2-0, early, but answered with a reversal and three back points in the final 10 seconds of the first period for a 5-2 lead.

“I was pushing the pace and I wrestled non-stop,” Bonner said. “In the past, I would sometimes get complacent when I had the lead, but this weekend I didn’t allow that to happen. I felt I controlled my matches.”

Ossining had a strong showing, finishing fourth with 109 points, as Fox Lane claimed the crown with 145 pounds.

The Pride had Manning (152) take third, Capalbo (145) and Diego Orellano (285) placed fourth and Izaiah Steen (195) and Marbuty (160) were fifth.

YORKTOWN continued its strong wrestling under the guidance of Coach Eric Fama and assistants Andrew and Frank Cabibbo with a pair of finalists – Patrick Patierno (145 pounds) and Connor Thomas (152). Senior Mauricio Arango (138) took fifth and sophomore Andrew Finateri (113) placed fourth.

The two finalists are a first for Yorktown since Steven Sabella and Thomas Murray won titles in 2013.

“Patrick and Connor had great tournaments and have nothing to be ashamed of,” said Coach Fama, a sectional champion for New Rochelle. “As a three-year wrestler who’s main sport is soccer, we are extremely proud of Mauricio. In the last month, Andrew has made a huge jump and started peaking at the right time. We are excited for Andrew to return next season as an all-section wrestler.”

Arango closed out his career by pinning the second seed in the fifth-place match.

Fama feels that Thomas, who placed third in the section last year, has a shot at a wild card. Thomas is currently 42-5 this season.

SOMERS finished ninth and had five placefinishers, led by Frank Celli (138) and Matt Kelly (195), who were both third. Sean Freebern (220) was fourth, Matt Russo (99) placed fifth and Antonio Vieira (170) was sixth.

HEN HUD returned to Division II this season and the Sailors had seven placefinishers.

Hector (106), Beckett Hermann (120) and Colin Park (285) finished third. Michael Tosi (160) placed fourth, Kerann Belvu (145) garnered fifth and Brendan Cruz (113) and Cameron Curley (182) were sixth.

“Overall, we had a great season,” said Hen Hud Coach Shane Turrone, a sectional placefinisher for the Sailors during his scholastic career. “We have a young team in which we are only losing two seniors, both of which placed third. I am very excited for what the future holds. This year’s sectional tournament ranks among one of the best for the program, in years, with the seven placefinishers.”

MAHOPAC had a pair of top-six finishers in Mike Rivera, who was third at 220 pounds, and Tom Mahoney, the 170-pound fourth-place finisher.

CARMEL’s Abby Duke became the first female wrestler to place in Section 1 history. Duke finished sixth at 99 pounds. After losing her quarterfinal match, Duke won consecutive matches, by a combined 11-0 score, to reach the placing round.

Lakeland/Panas’ Ryan Ocasio finished sixth in the 120-pound weight class.