Grapplers Galore; Girls, Boys Hoops #RoadtoCountyCenter

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

GRAPPLIN’ NOTES

BYRAM HILLS junior Nick Fortugno is now a Section 1 wrestling legend after he secured his third Section 1 championship, doing so at 116 pounds this season, taking a 15-8 decision over Liam Lin of North Rockland Wednesday at the Westchester County Center where the best of the best were featured.

After securing his 100th career win earlier in the season, Fortungo advanced to the New York State Tournament on Feb. 28 and March 1 at MVP Arena in Albany, leading a strong charge of Section 1 grapplers.

Representing the combined Briarcliff/Byram Hills/Valhalla/Westlake club, Fortungo went out and slammed the field of challengers at 116, but he wasn’t alone on the combined squad.

The Mannello family dined well Wednesday night after the youthful Westlake brother combination were crowned sectional champions – 8th-grader Vincenzo (108) and 7th-grader Marcarlo Mannello (101) — also of the combined B/BH/V/W club. Vincenzo, who was named ‘Champion of Champions’ of the tournament, is now a two-time sectional champ, and one can only envision an extremely bright future for the dynamic duo.

Marcarlo Mannello went the tech fall route in the finals, defeating David Corrales (John Jay-Cross River), 19-4. The brothers, should they choose to stay at Westlake, are chasing the legend of four-time Westlake champion Bob Buscher (1976-79).

Fox Lane senior Alex Berisha (215) was also atop the podium for a third-straight Section 1 title taking home Most Outstanding Heavyweight honors as well. The kid has a legit shot at the elusive state title after placing second last year while building an impressive legacy at Fox Lane. Since losing to Carmel’s Leo Venables at 172 pounds in 2022, Berisha has put on a master class in the sectional finals.

Junior Fox teammate Luke Ryan notched the 160-pound title when he turned an 18-5 lead into a decisive pin of C.J. Luth (Rye).

North Rockland ran off with team title honors with 111.5 points, outperforming runner-up Yorktown (96.5 points), which led the strong field of Examiner-area teams, including third-place Mahopac (93.5), fifth-place Somers, sixth-place Horace Greeley (89.5), seventh-place Fox Lane (89) and 10th-place Ossining (76), which was led by 190-pound Sal DiSenso, a 15-12 winner over Dylan Shelton (North Rockland).

Mahopac’s Charles Przymylski has a story to tell after he notched a tech fall of Matteo Crino (New Rochelle), 16-0, to win the 124-pound title. This was Przymylski’s first sectional title after the Wolf Pac junior placed second as a freshman and third as a sophomore. However, nobody put in more work than ‘Pryz’ during the offseason and now he’s off to states, despite a knee surgery in May that kept him off the mat until July.

“I trained every day to be able to come back,” Przymylski told Examiner Media contributor and Section 1 Hall of Fame scribe Tony Pinciaro. “Every practice my coaches were on me. Every day when I was tired and not wanting to practice they would get me going.”

Teammate Rob DeMauro, the 138-pound champion, will join ‘Pryz’ in Albany after DeMauro erased a six-point, first-period deficit to defeat Valhalla’s Neil Paulercio of the Briarcliff/Byram Hills/Valhalla/Westlake club, 18-10, for the title, ensuring a third-place finish for Mahopac, which was once the pride of Section 1 wrestling, winning four Section 1 titles under four different coaches between 2008-12.

Yorktown’s Rocco Lore, a lightweight by heavyweight standards, conquered the 285-pound weight class with three, first-period pins, needing just 3:09 of total time to do so. A 10-2 major decision of Tappan Zee’s Binak Bruncaj in the final, has Lore headed to Albany as the lone Husker champion.

“I was going to wrestle to my strengths, which I knew my gas tank was stronger than everyone I wrestled and I was faster,” Lore told Pinciaro. “I also felt I’m good at upper body so I’d be able to persevere and win if it came to upper body. “Winning this means everything. I’ve been working for since I started wrestling in third grade. Going up (from 215 to 285) is the best thing I could have done for myself.”

In a highly-anticipated 131-pound final, North Rockland’s Amari Payton scored a 9-4 decision over Somers’ two-time defending champ Ryan Ball. Despite the loss, Ball, a junior, will join Payton at states for his third trip north.

Horace Greeley’s Chris Nocca worked a crafty 10-9 decision at 152 pounds over Wesly Guzman to become the Quakers lone titlists.

Carmel’s 124-pounder and No. 3 seed Chase Allocca took a 6-4 decision over No. 2 Matteo Crino in the True Seconds round to earn a trip to Albany, with Ball who won by tech fall over No. 3 Cal Ehrmann (Somers). Same was true for No.3 Peter Hinze (Briarcliff/Byram Hills/Valhalla/Westlake), a 170-pounder, who pinned No. 2 Tyler Caricati (Yorktown) to provide his team with a fourth member heading to Albany.

HOOPS HIGHLIGHTS

All playoff seeds below are ‘guesstimates’ as they won’t be official until Tuesday afternoon.

The development of BYRAM HILLS senior C Zach Efobi has been fun for Bobcats fans to watch; but not so much for opponents. Nightmares can have that type of effect. Efobi’s emergence as a ball handler has provided the state-ranked (No.5) Bobcats with yet another element to what is already a well-balanced team. At a chiseled 6’5”, Efobi’s rebounding prowess has always enabled the Bobcats to get out in transition with a quick outlet to the wings, but in Tuesday’s 59-37 win over a shorthanded Eastchester club, Efobi was seen triggering the break off the dribble, too.

The All-Section Efobi ended the Senior Night victory with 15 points, 13 boards and five blocks while opening eyes with his expanded skill set as Byram Hills secured the League II-E title and concluded the regular season at 18-2, 7-1.

“Efobi can actually handle the ball very well,” Bobcat boss Ted Repa said. “Obviously, defense is his greatest asset, as he dominates games that way, but his ability to release pressure when needed is super helpful.”

The Bobcats would have eight days to better gain their footing for what promises to be a deep postseason run, which is slated to begin on Feb. 20 at the home of the higher seed. Byram’s hold on the No.1 seed is invincible no matter what happens the rest of the way.

G Brody Ceisler led the Bobcats with 21 points and five assists while backcourt mate Chris Amenedo went for a dozen. But on any given night, it could be anybody. That’s the best part, according to Repa, who hopes to repeat as Section 1 champs on March 7th at the Westchester County Center

“We have a very balanced team,” Coach Repa said. “We have five guys averaging at least seven points per game (Ceisler, Kevin Kendall, Amenedo, Ben Wolf, Efobi). Plus, Mac Miller is the engine that drives it all. Then you add Ari Dreilinger and big Mike Nezaj — who would be starters on most teams – our depth is really a strength.”

CLASS A

WESTLAKE finished up the regular season at 17-3, 9-1 after Friday’s 69-43 win over Valhalla, which locked up the League III-A title. Wildcat junior G Marcus Jackette scored a game-high 33 points, including his 1,000th career point, while Brayden Lingeza added 15. Jackette has spent the last two years delivering time and time again for Coach Chad Charney, who knows he’s got a special talent on hand.

“He’s special, no doubt,” Charney said. “To score 1,000 points late in your junior year speaks to that.”

Westlake needed overtime to take out Class B Briarcliff, 53-48, behind Jackette (27 points), Anthony Marzziotti (12) and Nick Stratigakis (11). In doing so, the Wildcats secured the No.2 seed in the hopes of eventually meeting No.1 Byram Hills in a County Center clash for all the marbles on March 1.

PUTNAM VALLEY assured itself a share of the League III-E title in a 58-46 win over visiting HALDANE Wednesday when potential All-Section G James Apostolico dropped a game-high 31 on the defending Section 1 Class C champion Blue Devils (11-7, 7-1) while sophomore G Logan Moriarty added 13 for the Tigers (12-8, 7-1), the current No.7 seed in class. Fallou Faye had 15 for Haldane, which looked to have snagged the No.6 seed in its initial Class B foray.

Reigning Class C champion Haldane went on to a 48-40 win over CROTON-HARMON to share the league title with PV, snagging at least a portion for the seventh year in a row behind a season-high 23 points from Fallou Faye and 18 more from Luke Bozsik. Junior G Vincent Flynn led the 16th-seeded Tigers (5-15) with 15 and has gotten on a run in the second half.

PLEASANTVILLE (6-14) and HEN HUD (5-15) are the 14th and 15th seeds, respectively. The Panthers moved up in the seeds in thrilling fashion when they knocked off Rye Neck, 55-53, when Mason Rizzi put back a missed layup as time expired Friday. Declan Bruder led the Panthers with 17 while sophomore Luke Buell drilled a career-high five 3’s in the first half and finished with 15.

CLASS AA

Yes, State-ranked (No.5) Tappan Zee (17-1) is a fairly strong favorite, but there are several Examiner-area teams in the hunt to knock off the Dutchies, including state-ranked (No.15) YORKTOWN, which posted a ho-hum 69-45 win over BREWSTER last week and is certainly on a County Center Final 4 path, barring a major slip-up. Class AA, though, is subject to upsets and bracket-breakers, which happened a year ago when No.3 MAHOPAC was socked by No.19 Brewster in the opening round.

Husker senior G Kaden Gonzalez (16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) continued his torrid season while Sander Stone (10 points), Colin Worden (8 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds) and Brian Hansen (7 points) were vital contributors, leading the Huskers (16-4, 10-1) to a likely No.2 seed and a three-way share of the League I-A title (Poughkeepsie, Arlington), which was a hell of a venture with eight teams in the overcrowded league. Brewster was led by Luke Cunningham’s 10 points and nine from Max Rivera (3 3’s), and the 18th-seeded Bears (6-14, 1-9) followed up with a 48-42 win over PANAS (4-15) behind Harrison Schmitt’s 19 points and 13 rebounds and another 13 points from Cunningham. Neither Brewster nor Panas qualified for the playoffs.

Yorktown finished up the regular season with a 75-57 romp of John Jay EF as seniors Brian Hansen (14 points), Aidan Flynn (13 points, 11 rebounds), David Marasevic (11 points) and Ryan Duffy (11 points, 8 rebounds) all had their way, fittingly, on Senior Night in Yorktown.

“I think the key is just to stay consistent,” Gonzalez said. “We have been on a roll and know our goal, and the key part to that, is just consistency all around.”

HORACE GREELEY finished up the regular season on a six-game win streak, including a 61-45 beatdown of rival FOX LANE, which handed the sixth-seeded Quakers (15-5, 7-2) sole possession of the League I-D title. Greeley F Jake Sheehy (23 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals) was a force throughout. Alex Horowitz (17 points, 5 steals) and Zach Boyriven (12 points, 5 assists, 5 boards) helped to fend off a game-high 25 points from senior G Arthur Shevick, who led the eighth-seeded Foxes (13-7, 6-3).

Fox Lane also notched a 50-33 win over Lincoln Thursday behind Shevick (15 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds), Logan Mammola (7 points, 3 assist, 5 rebounds), Evan Mayers (6 points, 2 assists, 4 rebounds) and Eli Daglio (4 points, 3 assists, 1 board).

The Foxes opened up a busy final week with a 53-51 overtime win against WHITE PLAINS, which knocked the Tigers (7-13, 5-4) down to the No.11 seed in Class AAA, just behind No.9 OSSINING (10-10, 6-3).

PEEKSKILL took home a share of League II-C honors after creaming Sleepy Hollow, 73-33, and could win outright depending on Monday night’s result against Edgemont, as the Red Devils (13-6, 6-1) looked to secure the No.5 seed or move to 4. In the win over Sleepy, Red Devil senior G Isaiah Crawford drilled a career-high six shots from distance, finishing with a career-best 33 points. Crawford’s run-n-game game was built for County Center. Darius Smythe added 13.

In the battle for Putnam County supremacy, CARMEL salvaged a season-series split with rival MAHOPAC in Friday’s 66-64 Ram win in overtime after the Wolf Pac throttled the Rams, 67-47, back in Dec. Senior G Aiden White (24 points, including 7 in the 4th) shot the 15th-seeded Rams into late contention before fellow backcourt mates Jair Johnson (17) and Joey Loughlin (13) combined for 9 of Carmel’s 11 points in OT, Loughlin hitting the dagger.

Mahopac juniors Matt Reilly (game-high 27 points) and Drew Lichtenberg (15 points, including a huge trey in OT) paced the Wolf Pac, which fell to the No.16 seed. Should Mahopac survive the outbracket round, the Wolf Pac will have all it can handle in Saturday’s opening round against the high hoops IQ No.1 TZ, who could live or die by the three ball at County Center, as they did #Die in Saturday’s 47-38 loss at Rye. As will the Rams, who, if they survive a potential outbracket bout with Brewster, will visit No.2 Yorktown, who best pack a lunch to help offset Carmel junior F King Mercer’s rebounding prowess.

LAKELAND checked in with a League II-D title after the 14th-seeded Hornets (10-9, 5-1) thumped John Jay CR, 59-34. Lakeland junior F Oban Rader (24 points, 10 rebounds) has morphed into a double-double machine and Anthony Attanasio (16 points) will need more of the same if the Hornets are to upset No.3 Rye in the opening round.

CLASS B

BRIARCLIFF is the No.3 seed after the Bears’ 59-34 win over Rye Neck Friday. Luke Lawler (12 points, 6 boards, 5 assists) was the Hard Hat Player of the game, and F Xavier Prekelezaj (18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) was right there with him for the Bears (12-8, 6-4).

GIRLS HOOPS

CLASS AAA

OSSINING, winners of nine straight, went ahead and ran away with the League II-D title, going 8-0 in league and 16-4 overall to secure the No.4 seed in Class AAA. The state-ranked (No.24) Pride may not be in the same class as state-ranked (No.4) Magnus, the top-ranked team in NYSPHSAA, No.8 RCK or No.10 Ursuline, but they are on a County Center course, which is nothing to sneeze at.

CLASS AA

Somebody pinch us when state-ranked No.2 WALTER PANAS gets a game. The defending Section 1 champion Panthers (19-1, 6-0), breezed to the League II-D title, and the top-seeded Panthers have a clear shot to the County Center where No.4 MAHOPAC (12-7, 8-3) could lie in wait after winning four of the last five. The Wolf Pac have played a tough schedule, but were no match for Panas earlier this season. Should Mahopac get to the County Center Final 4, that would be a major feather in the cap of first-year Coach Jason Conklin.

Most Section 1 basketball fanatics were looking forward to Panas’ clash with Rye last Monday, but the shorthanded Garnets were throttled in a 73-54 Panther win. Again, pinch us when the Panthers get a game, which might not come until they see Section 8’s state-ranked (No.3) Baldwin in the second round of the state tournament at Yorktown High on March 15. First-team All-NYS selections Cadence Nicholas and Sofia Tavarez will ensure the’ Panthers’ presence.

After pulling out a decisive win over CARMEL Friday, and squeaking past YORKTOWN, 59-54 in overtime Saturday, Mahopac could clash with Fox Lane, whom they handled 51-37 on Jan.3, in the quarters.

FOX LANE is right on Mahopac’s tail as the current No.5 seed after four consecutive wins, including No.12 LAKELAND (9-11) and No.13 HORACE GREELEY (10-10) after the Foxes (14-6) posted a huge come-from-behind win over Greeley Friday.Trailing by 13 at half, Fox Lane turned on the jets to pull off the 50-39 win behind a monster effort from Morgan Clinton (16 points, including 4 3s, 3 in the pivotal 3rd quarter). Savannah Pavbunis was a force in the paint, leading the 13th-seeded Quakers (10-10) with 13.

The Foxes also pulled out a gritty win over Lakeland, 56-42, behind a scorching Cara Drapala who dropped 21 points on 45% shooting to go with four boards and a dish. Riley New did Riley New things (18 points, 9 boards, 5 assists, 1 deflection, 2 steals). Cora Moore (8 points, 13 boards) and Clinton (4 points, a massive 18 rebounds) wiped the glass clean. Dylan New hit a clutch 3 to go with six rebounds. Lakeland sophomore Riley Waters led the 12th-seeded Hornets (9-11) with 18.

CLASS A/B

A slew of Ex-area teams are featured in Class A, including current No.3 HEN HUD (15-5), No.5 WESTLAKE (14-6), No.8 CROTON-HARMON (14-6) and a No.9 seed, PLEASANTVILLE (11-9), which nobody wants to see… even Croton, which could be on tap next for the youthful Panthers after handing P’ville a 46-24 setback in mid-January.

Don’t sleep on the battle-tested Sailors of Hen Hud, which should find its way back to the County Center on the backs of All-NYS F Caitlin Raguso and Elyse smith, who dropped a career-high 17 points in a 64-38 win over SOMERS (6-14), the No.15 seed in AA, just ahead of No.16 BREWSTER (7-13). The Sailors have won 11 in a row since falling to state-ranked Class AAA RCK, 61-52, back in early Jan.

Nobody knows for sure how Westlake has worked its way into the top five after all the season-ending injuries the Wildcats have suffered, but look no further than Olivia Celaj (23 points, 11 boards) and Maggie Plotkin (13 points), who led Westlake to a 55-47 win over Class B BRIARCLIFF (6-14), the No.6 seed, which will need additional production from Julie Labick (17 points) and Gemma Fonte (15) if they are to move forward.

On Senior Night last Friday, Westlake’s big fourth quarter yielded a 58-56 win over a tough Class B VALHALLA club. Westlake secured the League III-A title for the fourth consecutive year behind Celaj’s monster double-double (22 points, 14 rebounds) Plotkin (15 points, 8 rebounds).Valhalla (11-9, 5-5) has had a heck of a season, including a split with Pleasantville, to earn the No.4 seed.

Four-time defending sectional champion PUTNAM VALLEY (10-10) has come back to the pack this season after losing so much to graduation in recent years, but that didn’t stop Tiger senior Jona Kabashi from reaching 1,000 career points, joining an elite club of stars. The youthful Tigers still won 10 games to secure the No.11 seed.

Good Luck to all in sectionals #RoadtoCountyCenter.

DAVID TABER/CHRIS SMAJLAJ PHOTOS