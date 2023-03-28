Grand Opening of ShopRite in Elmsford Celebrated

A state-of-the-art ShopRite supermarket opened its doors Sunday morning on the former site of a movie theater on Route 9A in Elmsford.

Westchester County Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky, Elmsford Mayor Robert Williams and Greenburgh Town Board members were among the several hundred well-wishers who were in attendance for the ribbon cutting of the 74,000-square-foot store.

“What we have behind us is a lot of progress,” said ShopRite President and CEO Steve Savas. “It’s a beautiful, vibrant, state-of-the-art supermarket. We couldn’t be more thrilled to operate in this location. We’re looking forward to many years of success.”

About 200 associates were hired to staff the supermarket, which is ShopRite’s 10th location in Westchester County.

The full-service supermarket, which signed a lease in 2019 but was slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature an in-store space called “Fresh to Table,” which will provide to-go food options and ingredients for those who only have time to make one stop.

The supermarket will also offer meals that are ready-to-cook, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-eat, in addition to also including a digital component that will let shoppers pre-order meals online.

“There’s always things and obstacles,” said Mike Schoendorf, Vice President of ShopRite. “The hard work is not opening. We’re here to make an experience that is second to none in the market.”

“We’re super excited!” exclaimed Store Manager Sean Rafferty.

As part of the grand opening festivities, ShopRite made a $500 donation to the Elmsford Community Food Pantry, which serves about 200 people a month in Elmsford, Greenburgh and White Plains, and a $500 donation to Alice E. Grady Middle School.