Gouldman’s Business Acumen a Plus on Putnam Legislature
Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.
I am writing to endorse William Gouldman for the Putnam County Legislature. His business career and numerous volunteer positions have provided him with the abilities as a leader.
I can vouch for Bill’s intelligence, kindness and understanding of the political issues that face our community and county.
He is a problem-solver who involves many people to get involved to work together toward a common goal. He has the ability to stay on track to make lasting changes that benefit all of us in the future.
Please join me in voting and re-electing Bill Gouldman for Putnam County legislator.
Robin Jenkins
Putnam Valley
Examiner Media – Keeping you informed with professionally-reported local news, features, and sports coverage.