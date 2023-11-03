Gouldman’s Business Acumen a Plus on Putnam Legislature

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I am writing to endorse William Gouldman for the Putnam County Legislature. His business career and numerous volunteer positions have provided him with the abilities as a leader.

I can vouch for Bill’s intelligence, kindness and understanding of the political issues that face our community and county.

He is a problem-solver who involves many people to get involved to work together toward a common goal. He has the ability to stay on track to make lasting changes that benefit all of us in the future.

Please join me in voting and re-electing Bill Gouldman for Putnam County legislator.

Robin Jenkins

Putnam Valley